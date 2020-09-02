Menu
A major increase in online shopping has put a strain on Australia Post’s mail delivery service, including Lockyer rates notices. (File Image)
Council News

Why all Lockyer residents are getting a rates bill extension

Ali Kuchel
2nd Sep 2020 8:30 AM
SLOW mail delivery times have aided in a due date extension for Lockyer Valley rates levies.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to extend the discount date and due date for payment of the first rates levy for the financial year.

Councillor Chris Wilson, who holds the finance portfolio, said the extension was necessary to allow ratepayers adequate time to take advantage of the discount period.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced a delay in property owners receiving their rates notices as a result of interruptions in mail processing times,” Cr Wilson said.

“This is being experienced Australia-wide, and unfortunately we are not immune to these challenges.”

Harsh lockdowns in Victoria have added to online shopping and postal services, causing delays in delivery.

Australia Post issued cut-off dates for Father’s Day deliveries due to the unprecedented volume of mail it was experiencing.

Rates bills were issued by Lockyer Valley Regional Council on August 12, but majority were delivered from August 24 onwards.

It left residents with just two weeks to pay their first bill.

This year, LVRC handed down a budget with that included no rate increases for residents.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the amended date of September 25 would apply to all property owners.

“As an organisation, we are committed to assisting our community through this pandemic and we will do what we can to make sure we get through this together,” she said.

“We are also aware our region is still drought-declared, and those ongoing challenges certainly won’t ease anytime soon.”

australia post lockyer council
