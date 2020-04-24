Why acreage is in demand during COVID-19 pandemic

STRANGE SITUATION FOR SALES: Ramon Bachmann said interest in buying homes had dropped, but city buyers were eager to snap up the region’s acreage. Photo: Contributed

“IT WAS like someone turned off a tap.”

That’s how it seemed to Ray Bachmann Real Estate principal Ramon Bachmann just weeks ago, when the coronavirus pandemic began to impact the region.

Interest in buying – and selling – houses suddenly plummeted.

“We’re just not getting any inquiries on homes, really,” he said.

“But there hasn’t been a price change as of yet.”

He said the virus had caused at least two buyers to pull the plug on buying Laidley homes, causing more than $500,000 of sales to fall through.

“There are a few people worried about their job security going forward, so there are some people pulling out,” he said.

A buyer in the process of purchasing a $220,000 home cancelled the sale after having their hours cut at work and another buyer, about to sign for a house worth $310,000, lost their job.

But despite the overall drop in house sales, Mr Bachmann said one type of buyer seemed suddenly keener than ever.

“We have had a bit of a boom of people wanting acreage,” he said.

“City buyers are 95 per cent of the buyers we’ve had lately – they all want acreage and all want to look at the same sorts of properties.”

He said buyers looking for acreage generally made up a significant chunk of sales but the percentage had jumped in the past three weeks, with city buyers eagerly eyeing off rural land.

“They want to try and be self-sufficient, I think, and live off the land,” he said.

“They want to grow their own food and move away from the city because they’ve realised now they don’t have the room to move. If they have their own property they’ll have room to move.”