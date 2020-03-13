Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

An aerial view of the road sections set to be surrendered.

BOUNDARY alignment issues abound on Lowood’s Main Street, according to new information given to Somerset Regional Council.

The correspondence from the Department of Transport and Main Roads indicates the State-owned Main Street is currently encroaching on two lots of nearby land.

These Lots are owned by the State of Queensland, but are subleased to council, who have been asked to surrender their control over the land.

Once surrendered, TMR will officially ‘open’ the roads, despite the fact the physical roadways have already been present in these locations for many years.

One of the Lots of land being surrendered.

The first of the areas to be surrendered is a small Lot near Clock Park, which covers the turn-in to Peace Street and part of the footpath.

The second section will only need to be partially surrendered, and is a small part of a larger block of land extending behind the storefronts on the other side of the main street.

With no objections from council’s Development Design Manager, councillors unanimously agreed to surrender the land to TMR, who will cover any possible costs associated with opening the roads.