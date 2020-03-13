Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An aerial view of the road sections set to be surrendered.
An aerial view of the road sections set to be surrendered.
News

Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOUNDARY alignment issues abound on Lowood’s Main Street, according to new information given to Somerset Regional Council.

The correspondence from the Department of Transport and Main Roads indicates the State-owned Main Street is currently encroaching on two lots of nearby land.

These Lots are owned by the State of Queensland, but are subleased to council, who have been asked to surrender their control over the land.

Once surrendered, TMR will officially ‘open’ the roads, despite the fact the physical roadways have already been present in these locations for many years.

One of the Lots of land being surrendered.
One of the Lots of land being surrendered.

The first of the areas to be surrendered is a small Lot near Clock Park, which covers the turn-in to Peace Street and part of the footpath.

The second section will only need to be partially surrendered, and is a small part of a larger block of land extending behind the storefronts on the other side of the main street.

With no objections from council’s Development Design Manager, councillors unanimously agreed to surrender the land to TMR, who will cover any possible costs associated with opening the roads.

department of transport and main roads lowood main street road boundary somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

        News A motorcycle crash, which saw the rider taken to hospital, was one of two incidents in the region this morning.

        Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        premium_icon Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        Offbeat The outcome would have been different for woolly wanderers

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...

        PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        News Did your child start school this year? Check out our gallery of photos from 35+...