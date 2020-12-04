Why a giant inflatable in Sydney is hoped to boost tourism

IF SYDNEYSIDERS were pondering where to take a summer holiday this year, they've just been given a big, blow-up, inflatable idea.

In a quirky twist to Tourism Tropical North Queensland's Summer Great. Leave Greater campaign, a giant snorkeller was dropped into Darling Harbour on Thursday.

The 8m oceangoer will stay afloat for three days, with projections of the Great Barrier Reef to be displayed on the Australian National Maritime Museum's roof.

A giant inflatable snorkeller has been placed in Darling Harbour in Sydney to encourage people to travel to the Far North. Picture: Supplied

TTNQ chief executive Mark Olsen said capturing the domestic market had "never been more important".

"With international borders not opening until at least mid 2021, the region is facing a major shortfall in visitation in summer. Australians have traditionally travelled to 'Cairns and Great Barrier Reef' to escape their winter with many believing it is too hot and wet in summer, but locals disagree.

"This summer presents a unique opportunity to experience internationally-famous Cairns as a pure Aussie destination and to see it in a new light during the season when the landscape regenerates and the wildlife is more active."

