Three important decisions made by Somerset Regional Council this week.
Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

Ali Kuchel
23rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
A SOMERSET transport company will be asked to purchase two lots of freehold land in a bid to keep its driveway.

The driveway for the business passes through two vacant council lots along the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Somerset Regional Council today said the driveway did not have approval from the transport department.

For risk and cost purposes, it was proposed to councillors that the land be offered to the adjoining business without going to tender.

The private business owner is the only adjoining neighbour of the two lots.

Moore land to go under the hammer

A vacant block of land at Moore has gone to tender.
MOORE is fast becoming a popular place to live and tenders have been received for a 0.1012-hectare a vacant block of land.

Council’s Corporate and Community Services director Matthew McGoldrick said there had been significant interest in parcels of land in Moore.

“This is about the fourth or fifth parcel of land we’re proposing to sell,” Mr McGoldrick said.

“The last parcel that was closed for tender has received a couple of offers and they reach the requirements.”

The block of land is at 27 Constable St, Moore.

It is impacted by some planning scheme overlays, but none that would prevent the construction of a house.

Block to be subdivided

TWO separate homes which occupy the same piece of land will soon be separated after council agreed a subdivision plan.

Split across 244 hectares, the two homes at Split Yard Creek are accessed by long driveways and are split by an unnamed road.

Councillors approved the subdivision, which will result in one block totalling 144 hectares, and the second 100 hectares.

