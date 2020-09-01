Menu
GREEN LIGHT: Cyclists will take to streets in Lowood, Coominya and Mount Tarampa as part of a massive cycling race next month. (File Image)
Lifestyle

Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

Ali Kuchel
1st Sep 2020 6:00 AM
THREE hundred cyclists will descend on the Somerset region next month for the annual Lifecycle Cycling Club tour.

For the 19th year, cyclists will ride a course from Lowood to Coominya and Mount Tarampa, using mostly council roads.

The event usually attracts about 300 cyclists and about 100 supporters – mostly from the south east corner.

At Somerset Regional Council’s meeting last week, councillors gave the event the green light, in line with coronavirus safe plans.

The Lifestyle Classic has more than $7500 in prizes for competitors, and is labelled Queensland’s richest road race.

The full classic course is 74km, with a mini classic and a junior handicap at 37km.

Director of Operations Craig Young said the event was set to take place in June, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s an ongoing proposal due to COVID-19, and as we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, things have changed again in South East Queensland,” he said.

“Based on their 2018 event, 81 per cent of riders came from greater Brisbane, and the other 15 per cent form sunshine and gold coasts.”

The event will start and finish from the Lowood showgrounds on September 13, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

