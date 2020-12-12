Queensland Year 12 graduates have been wrongfully told they were ATAR "ineligible" in a technical blunder that has impacted tens of thousands of students.

The Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre was conducting an internal test of their ATAR processes overnight when the testing results rolled over to their "live production space".

They have confirmed ATAR notifications were issued to 24,000 Queensland Year 12 students, who may have been told in the notification that they were ATAR ineligible.

QTAC chief executive John Griffiths issued an apology to the Year 12 cohort this morning for the technical error.

A notice sent to Year 12 students across Queensland, which QTAC says is due to a technical issue. Picture: Supplied

"This has no doubt caused additional anxiety during what has already been a trying year for our school community," Dr Griffiths said.

"We receive the Year 12 result file from the QCAA on Monday, which is when the actual calculation of the Queensland ATAR begins.

"We are on track for official release on Saturday 19 December."

QTAC won't actually receive the Year 12 results from the Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority until this Monday and will officially calculate the ATAR results on Thursday.

They will then load the ATAR results into their portal on Friday before releasing them the next day on Saturday, December 19.

This is the first year that the ATAR ranking system has been used for university entrance in Queensland following the phasing out of the OP system last year.

Originally published as Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR 'ineligible' notice