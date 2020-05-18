Who's tipped to win tonight's Lego Masters finale?

The Lego Masters grand final teams, from left, Trent and Josh from SA, Jackson and Alex from WA and Andrew and Damian from Qld. Supplied by Channel 9.

JUST one epic build remains before Australia has its Lego Master champions for 2020.

Queenslanders Andrew and Damian, Perth's Jackson and Alex and Adelaide's Trent and Josh will face off in tonight's grand finale of the hit reality show, which has been a COVID lockdown boredom buster for more than a million Aussies.

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan 'The BrickMan' McNaught with the show's grand final trophy - made out of Lego of course. Channel 9

Best mates Jackson and Alex are now the favourites to take out the season two title, according to online bookmakers, after leapfrogging Andrew and Damian who took an early lead in the competition when they won the coveted golden brick - which they didn't even end up using to get to the final.

How about Damian and Andrew backing themselves so hard they didn't even play the Golden Brick?! 👏#LEGOMastersAU pic.twitter.com/e4kRnNMxL3 — LEGO Masters Australia (@LEGOMastersAU) May 11, 2020

Judge Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught has praised Jackson and Alex for their creativity and artistic flair. Some of the duo's stand-out builds this season have included their 3D Venus Fly Trap artwork, Hansel and Gretel gingerbread house and their Star Wars Imperial drop ship.

Perth's Jackson and Alex are the favourites to take out tonight's Lego Masters grand finale. Channel 9

But Andrew and Damian have proved to be adaptive builders, ditching their blokey design aesthetic to construct a pink and white princess castle in the exploding Lego challenge.

Trent and Josh have had a rocky road through the competition, hitting highs with their carrot farmer in the above and below challenge but then squandering their advantage in Sunday's day-night challenge.

In tonight's finale the three teams are given an open brief to build whatever they like, with preview footage revealing the show's biggest creations yet - including a pirate ship and a stadium with warring robots.

Who will take the title of LEGO Masters? 🧱🏆 #LEGOMastersAU Grand Finale, tonight 7.30pm! pic.twitter.com/AkNFfdAi9y — LEGO Masters Australia (@LEGOMastersAU) May 17, 2020

The winning team will take home $100,000 as well as bragging rights.

And host Hamish Blake wants to assure the "social distancing police" that tonight's finale was filmed before coronavirus restrictions came into effect.

"We finished in January, so the finale involved the public coming along," he said.

"The public gets to cast the vote at the end. I think it will be very strange for people to watch that - a room of 250 people all just standing next to each other."

Lego Masters airs tonight at 7.30 on Nine.