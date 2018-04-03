Menu
Login
Opinion

Who is a serious replacement for Turnbull as the PM?

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. TRACEY NEARMY

SO ROBYN Deane, who would you suggest takes Malcolm Turnbull's place as PM? Bill Shorten?

I would rather have Turnbull with all his weaknesses than Shorten.

If you think that Shorten is going to get into the Lodge, you are sadly mistaken.

If he gets there, it will be because the Labor Party will cheat its way, like in the past, then get thrown out one or two terms later because the country is in a diabolical financial mess and overrun with refugees.

DEAN FRANCIS

Pelican Waters

Topics:  alp bill shorten lnp malcolm turnbull

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton.

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

MENTOR: Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes in a distinguished career which saw him recognised with an OAM in 2016.

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes.

Catch a movie and get skating

HIT THE PARK: Youth Week celebrations include scooter, BMX, and skateboarding competitions.

There's lots on offer these holidays.

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal.

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Local Partners