Manhunt follows assault on taxi driver
Crime

WHO IS HE? CCTV released in hunt for taxi driver stabber

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2020 10:06 AM
POLICE are desperate to identify a man who may be connected to the stabbing of Sarina taxi driver John May.

The 62-year-old  was hospitalised in a critical condition on Friday, March 6, after he was found close to death on Brewers Road.

Mr May is the husband of Mackay Regional Councillor Karen May.

"I was horrified, I was just beside myself that… this had taken place," Cr May told the Daily Mercury four days after the assault on her husband.

"John was just doing his job, driving the cab as he normally does."

John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to and also a photo of a blue backpack that may be connected to the crime.

The wanted man, or anyone who knows him or recognises the backpack, should contact police as soon as possible.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who may have seen this blue backpack in Sarina near the scene of the assault should contact police immediately.
