PHOTOS and videos have emerged of controversial ­Morrison Government minister Stuart Robert baptising tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.

Mr Robert, the Minister for Government Services and devout Pentecostal churchgoer, and his pastor wife Chantelle co-led the $5600-a-head, 14-day "Treasures of Grace Tour" in September and October, despite courting controversy over a similar trip last year. The trip was promoted as "the adventure of a lifetime walking in the footsteps of Jesus".

Facebook photos and video obtained by The Courier-Mail show him participating in the baptism ceremony and frolicking in the river with others on the tour, organised by the Gold Coast's Metro Church, where Mr Robert's wife is the "people's pastor".

One video shows the ­minister laying his hands on a woman's shoulders before dunking her under water and applauding.

The trip was not taken during a parliamentary break and came despite a Government travel warning about Israel.

Stuart Robert baptises tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.

A Labor insider said that Mr Robert should resign from ­Parliament "if he wants to be the Messiah and gallivant around the world".

"This is a bloke who the taxpayer is paying ... and instead of representing the Gold Coast, he's overseas swimming with his mates," he said.

"Who does he think he is - the f----ing Messiah?"

A spokesman for Mr Robert said the minister had approved leave for the family trip "in a personal capacity and at his own expense as a volunteer with his local church".

After questions were raised about last year's trip, Mr Robert's office said he would reconsider plans to host the 2019 Treasures of Grace Tour.

Mr Robert - the MP for the northern Gold Coast seat of Fadden and who has served as a minister under Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison - has been embroiled in several scandals during his 12-year political career.

Last year, he was forced to repay taxpayers almost $38,000 after it was revealed he had been racking up $2000-a-month home internet bills.

He resigned from the ­Turnbull ministry in 2016 after controversy over an unofficial trip to China with a mining executive mate and Liberal Party donor.