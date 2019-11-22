White Ribbon saved from shutdown

ANTI-DOMESTIC violence charity White Ribbon has been saved from liquidation just one month after it announced it was shutting down.

The group's liquidators, Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, revealed family and domestic violence group Communicare would acquire White Ribbon assets and intellectual property.

Conveniently, the deal which ensures the organisation will continue to operate has been unveiled on White Ribbon Day.

The deal that has saved anti-domestic violence charity White Ribbon on anounced on White Ribbon Day. Picture: AAP

A number of conditions reportedly surround the sale, including the resolution of a dispute with the White Ribbon's Canadian founders, according to The Australian.

Western Australia-based Communicare will also continue running White Ribbon's workplace accreditation program.

In a statement to News Corp, Worrells partner Aaron Lucan said a five-week tender process netted 62 expressions of interest.

"It's not often that a liquidator can work toward an outcome of benefit to the wider community as well as to creditors, so on a personal level this is a very pleasing result," Mr Lucan said.

"Shortly after appointment we formed the view that White Ribbon Australia's brand and

commercialisation model were strong enough to self-fund its advocacy efforts, if the

organisation formed part of a bigger, complementary enterprise.

White Ribbon collapsed in October following reports earlier this year that it was in a parlous financial state and in the red by more than $840,000. A decision to move to a larger headquarters in Northern Sydney and increased wages costs were attributed to the financial blowout.

The organisation's brand had also taken a hit after a number of controversies involving its ambassadors and board members. There was also a high rate of turnover in its leadership and was accused of being a tokenistic organisation.

Communicare CEO Melissa Perry said the group was well-equipped to take over White Ribbon.

"Communicare has more than 40 years' front-line experience dealing with the consequences of family and domestic violence," Ms Perry said.

"We feel strongly positioned to complete, evolve and strengthen the complementary activities of White Ribbon Australia".

Communicare currently operates from 29 locations in Western Australia with 350 staff and volunteers.