White-knuckled grip gets Lucas the win

RODEO: His options were football or bull riding when Laidley 11-year-old Lucas Taylor decided to pursue poddy calf riding.

Rather than strapping on a pair of football boots, the Year 6 schoolboy decided to follow in the footsteps of his father by tightening a rope to the back of a poddy calf.

The sport has not only been his passion but also his talent for close to three years and almost every weekend he is reminded his decision to pursue the sport was the right one.

Lucas has won a number of accolades, including two rodeo wins in Bell and Stanthorpe last month.

He competes with the National Rodeo Association at weekends but technique is a quality he works on almost every day.

"I practice on my pony,” Lucas said.

While his parent's two-acre Laidley property was missing a rodeo ring, Lucas used the paddock to familiarise himself with sitting on the back of an animal.

The Laidley District State School student was often seen riding without the use of one of his hands.

There is no denying Lucas's determination and skill for the sport, with his early March wins seeing him ranked third in the NRA.

Sitting on the back of an animal whose sole aim is to buck you off might be confronting to some but for Lucas the sport is common sense.

"I stretch and don't think about anything else, I put my bull-riding rope in the right position and make sure it's pulled tight,” he said.

"I squeeze as tight as I can and don't let go until I hear the whistle.”

With his dad as his mentor and idol, Lucas has a constant role model and motivation for the sport.

He said there wasn't a day he didn't feel like poddy calf riding, except when it was "really hot”.

Lucas's mum, Bianca Mason, said Lucas was driven to succeed in poddy calf riding.

"He rides his pony every day to get his balance, he rides around with no hands and tries to get his core muscles,” Ms Mason said.

Ms Mason has to drive up to five hours each way for Lucas' competitions every weekend but says giving Lucas the opportunity to pursue his dreams brings her happiness.