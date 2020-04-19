Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yeppoon cafe Whisk rallies community support for Cooberrie Wildlife Sanctuary
Yeppoon cafe Whisk rallies community support for Cooberrie Wildlife Sanctuary
News

Whisk looks out for local wildlife

Zara Gilbert
19th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

When a group of thieves broke into Whisk cafe in Yeppoon last weekend and stole the donation tin raising money for Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, the community focused rallied together to replace the stolen funds.

Due to the forced closure of zoos and wildlife parks, the wildlife sanctuary was in dire need of monetary assistance. Determined to lend this urgent hand, the staff from Whisk organised a new fundraising campaign.

Last Friday, their doughnut drive sold out within hours of the store opening, with $1 from every doughnut sold donated to Cooberrie Park.

Wildlife Ranger Kieron Smedley said the support was hugely appreciated.

"To have a business like Whisk reach out and show us this much support when businesses themselves are doing it tough is beyond belief," he said.

With no government funding, the money will go towards providing care to sick and injured wildlife that continue to be brought into the park despite it being closed to tourists.

"Unfortunately kangaroos continue to get hit by cars even through pandemics and someone has to look after the babies," Mr Smedley said. "We've had baby possums, lots of birds and a number of kangaroos that have required our help before being released back into the wild. If we weren't here, they'd most definitely die."

cooberrie park wildlife sanctuary local business whisk cafe
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shelter pounded with inquiries in face of virus

        premium_icon Shelter pounded with inquiries in face of virus

        News Shelter says it won’t foster dogs out just because people are lonely during the coronavirus pandemic.

        Tossed nails, screws cause havoc in residents driveways

        premium_icon Tossed nails, screws cause havoc in residents driveways

        Crime Residents have reported finding nails on the roads throughout a town

        Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        premium_icon Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        News A pet snake escaped its enclosure and went on a long adventure

        Virtual training program aids prison pups’ future

        premium_icon Virtual training program aids prison pups’ future

        News Online conferencing has allowed the Pups in Prison program to continue despite the...