Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

NAB has reduced the opening hours at its regional branches across Queensland. The Laidley branch (pictured) will not be impacted.

NAB has reduced the opening hours at its regional branches across Queensland. The Laidley branch (pictured) will not be impacted.

NAB has reduced the opening hours at its regional branches across Queensland but local branches in rural Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and Boonah won’t be impacted.

The bank made the decision to cut the hours of 114 smaller branches to three hours a day from Monday but say no jobs will be lost as a result.

Its Esk branch will be one of those affected and will now only open to customers from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The shift comes as more customers chose to do their banking online, with over the counter transactions reduced by a quarter over the past year.

Branches in Rosewood, Gatton, Laidley and Boonah will not be impacted.

NAB group executive personal banking Rachel Slade said outside of these hours, bankers would support customers by phone and online chat, as well as application processing.

“It is clear the face of banking is changing, especially in the way customers want to interact with us,” she said.

“Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities, especially for local businesses.

“On average a quarter of transactions take place between 9.30am and 10.30am in our regional branches. Through this new model we can continue to be there to serve our customers and have meaningful conversations while also adapting to the way our customers are now banking.

“Our colleagues will learn new skills to support customers in new ways, including on the phone and online chat, which presents the opportunity for our bankers to work remotely at times when more of our customers want to do their banking.

“We have shown this is possible through COVID-19 restrictions with more than 450 bankers trained in new skills to support customers in different ways.”

NAB says more than 90 per cent of customer interactions are now taking place either online or over the phone.

More than half of its customers log on via the app or online each month.

Queensland branches with reduced opening hours

Bargara Agency

Biggenden

Blackwater

Capella

Clifton

Cloncurry

Cunnamulla

Dysart

Esk

Inglewood Agency

Injune Agency

Miles

Millmerran

Mitchell Agency

Monto

Mundubbera

Murgon

Oakey

Pittsworth

Proserpine

Quilpie

Richmond

Texas

Tin Can Bay

Winton