Learn to play Bridge, for free, at the Toogoolawah Hotel. (FILE IMAGE)
Community

Where you can learn to play cards, for free

Ali Kuchel
14th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
IF you have ever wanted to learn to play cards, now is the time to do so.

Free bridge lessons will be on offer at the Toogoolawah Hotel, starting from Tuesday, July 21.

It’s not just a sport for the elderly, with the young and old practising once a week on Tuesdays, with game day on Sundays.

Toogoolawah Bridge Club spokesperson Beryce Nelson said the club had played cards for the past three years and developed into a “happy band of players” and good friends.

“You can stay for lunch and then learn more about how to play bridge in the afternoon,” she said.

Bridge is played from 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoons.

Game days are Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm.

“It does not matter if you hva never played before,” Mrs Nelson said.

“Every few months we also have a themed dinner after the afternoon game, it’s part of what makes the club so successful.”

To participate in the free learning day, or to join, contact the Toogoolawah Hotel on 5423 1314.

beryce nelson card games toogoolawah
Gatton Star

