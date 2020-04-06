Menu
YUM: The Brightview Drive-By Diner will fire up this Saturday to help support struggling local businesses.
Business

Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
6th Apr 2020 1:31 PM
CAN’T BE bothered to cook this Saturday?

Then don’t. Use the opportunity to help out some struggling local businesses.

The first Brightview Drive-By Diner will kick off this weekend, and you won’t even need to leave your car to get some quality tucker.

The diner is the work of Spirit of the Valley Events, and co-ordinator Idell Wadley said the event was a way of supporting business who were doing it tough.

“These three businesses all at the moment have zero income from the business because of the restrictions, so they’re not making any money,” Ms Wadley said.

READ MORE: The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

From noon, Hot Slice pizza makers, Cakes by Pam Henderson and SnowdUnder snowcones will be set up at the Brightview Tavern carpark for takeaway orders.

Customers will need to call ahead to place an order and provide their name and car rego, as well as a pick-up time.

Once their order is ready, Ms Wadley said customers wouldn’t even need to leave their car.

“Let’s say you’re a single mum, and you’ve got two kids and you don’t want to have to drag them out of the car, just flash your lights,” she said.

“And because they’ll have the registration number, we’ll know whose order it is and people will come to them.”

READ MORE: Backpacker visas extended to help with staff shortages

As the Brightview Tavern and 7 to 7 convenience store is in the same complex, families can also pick up the essentials like bread and milk and a few drinks for the adults, as well as dinner and dessert for the whole family in one go.

“We’ll have everything covered for a great night in,” Ms Wadley said.

The event will run from noon to 7pm, and Ms Wadley hopes to run it every week if this weekend’s trade is successful.

She also hasn’t ruled out adding more locations and bringing in further businesses, depending on the success of the initial event.

She thanked the Brightview Tavern and 7 to 7 for agreeing to host the event.

A Facebook group for the event, Brightview Drive By Diner – Take Away Only, has been set up and Ms Wadley said menus and contact numbers for the businesses would be posted shortly.

