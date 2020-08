Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Lockyer, Somerset

Get tested for coronavirus if you develop any symptoms. (File image)

Get tested for coronavirus if you develop any symptoms. (File image)

With 12 new coronavirus cases in Queensland, health officials are pleading with Queenslanders to get tested if they feel unwell.

If you live in the Lockyer Valley or Somerset Region, here is where you can get tested:

Where you can get tested for coronavirus in the Lockyer Valley

Gatton Fever Clinic – Gatton Hospital

phone ahead 5468 4331

Booking needed

Open: 8am to 10pm seven days (exc. Public holidays)

Sullivan Nicoladies Gatton – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

45 North St Gatton

7.30am – 4pm M-F

8am-11am Sat

GP referral needed

Sullivan Nicoladies Laidley – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

128 Patrick St Laidley

Open 7am – 3.15pm M-F

GP referral needed

Where you can get tested in the Somerset

Sullivan Nicoladies Esk – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

213 Ipswich Rd, Esk

Open: 8am – 1pm M-F

GP referral needed

Sullivan Nicoladies Lowood – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

8 Michel St, Lowood

Open: 7am-3pm M-F

GP referral needed

Sullivan Nicoladies Fernvale – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

Shop 12B, 1455 Brisbane Valley hwy

Open: 6.30am – 2.30pm M-F

GP referral needed

Sullivan Nicoladies Kilcoy – Dedicated COVID-19 centre

Shop 1, 43-45 Mary St, Kilcoy

Open: 7am-noon M-F

GP referral needed

Kilcoy Hospital

Kropp St, Kilcoy

5422 4411

Open: 9.30am-10.30am M-F, 3.30pm-4.30pm M-F

No bookings or GP referrals needed.

Please ring the buzzer at the emergency care department entrance to alert staff.