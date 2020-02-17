Why Ipswich says our Porters is best place for a pub meal

WHETHER you're driving just a few minutes down the road or pulling in for a pit stop during a long journey, Porters Plainland Hotel has been a welcoming place for a hearty pub meal for close to 75 years.

The iconic pub just off the Warrego Highway has been run by the Porter family since 1946.

Porters was number one in the QT 's 'best pub feed' poll, raking in 29 per cent of the vote from readers.

Hotel manager Mel Porter believed their popularity was due to customers being able to pop down for a feed at any time of the day.

"Pretty much our full menu runs from 7am daily," she said.

"With our size and location, we've successfully been doing all day meals for a long time now.

"That gives people peace of mind, no matter what time you call in during the day you can grab breaky, morning tea or lunch.

"A lot of pubs in the region, and not just pubs but cafes and restaurants, don't tend to offer that."

The most popular items on the menu are the chicken schnitzel and steak.

The beef sourced is from Stanbroke, which has a processing facility up the road in Grantham.

"The number one selling meal is definitely the schnitzel and the most popular version of that is the parmi," Ms Porter said.

"At lunchtime we sell a lot of steak sandwiches and meats on the char grill are very popular.

"(The most sold drink) during the day time is the humble lemon and lime bitters. That switches around at night and on the weekend … draft beer is very popular.

"People rock up to the pub and they like to have beer on tap. Win is also really popular as well."

The hotel, which employs 82 people, completed an $8 million redevelopment which doubled the size of the popular establishment.

As well as 16 motel rooms, an adjustable function room capable of holding 200 people and a dedicated gaming room were constructed.

It has allowed them to welcome more customers on busy weekend nights.

"We added some casual dining space in the hotel and also the way we designed our function room, it can accommodate more dining space for key periods," Ms Porter said.

"If there's a function on here or locally, (the new motel) will book out. We're happy with occupancy levels.

"Even mid week we get tradies who are working close by or sales reps travelling around and corporate travellers; it's a good mix.

"We're very proud to top the poll and it's all thanks to loyal customers and our wonderful staff."