Where you can find work during virus crisis

QUEENSLANDERS who have lost their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis will be able to log onto a new "Job Finder" portal to connect them with employers looking for new workers in growing industries.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced the "first major element" of the Palaszczuk Government's worker's assistance package, which would record the names, skill sets and resumes of out-of-work Queenslanders to be matched to advertised placements.

Recruiters will be paid $350 for each jobseeker they successfully place, paid after that person completes 40 hours of work.

JDeputy Premier Jacki Trad says “tens of thousands” of Queenslanders have lost their jobs. Picture: Annette Dew

And people who record themselves at Jobfinder.qld.gov.au will be able to undertake free, online TAFE courses in areas where there was high demand for workers, like in aged and disability care, mental health care, in transport and farm work, Small Business and Training Minister Shannon Fentiman announced.

Free online TAFE courses would also help people's online literacy to allow them to work from home in the future.

"This is something Queenslanders can do from home easily and it is the skills that industry need right now to keep our state running and to provide those much-needed service," Ms Fentiman said.

"It's all about making sure Queenslanders can weather this COVID-19 crisis and come out stronger and more resilient after the crisis has passed."

She said there was job growth in sectors like cleaning, public sanitation, supermarkets and agriculture.

It came as the latest unemployment data showed Queensland's unemployment rate relatively stable at 5.7 per cent in March.

However, the data measured is for the first two weeks of the month, cutting off right before national restrictions around mass gatherings came into place, and before tens of thousands of people started losing their jobs.

Ms Trad said clearly "tens of thousands" of Queenslanders had lost their jobs, but she couldn't yet put a clear figure on how many.

"Flight Centre let go of thousands of workers, we know that RM Williams shut their operations, Myer closed down stores for a month affecting 10,000 workers," she said.

"So these are the numbers but we know that behind each and every single number is a Queenslander, is a person, is a family with bills to pay.

"And that is why it is so important that we all pull together at this time, that we make sure there are jobs people can go into, that there is an income for families and that when we do open up the economy again, we open up with more skilled workers we need for the bounce back."

