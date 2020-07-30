Where Toowoomba’s new COVID-19 case came from

The man has returned from a country that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE returned consular official who was behind Toowoomba's first case of COVID-19 in four months is understood to have come from Kabul in Afghanistan.

There has been 36,710 confirmed cases of the virus in Afghanistan, which have caused 1283 deaths.

The ABC reported the man in his 20s was confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday after returning from the Middle Eastern country.

The man was believed to have arrived in Sydney, before flying to Maroochydoore on Jetstar flight JQ790 on July 31.

There is an alert for passengers on that flight to contact Queensland Health on 13 HEALTH.

"Our confirmed case is quarantining at home and is doing the right thing to keep us all safe," Darling Downs Health said.

"The recently returned traveller from overseas flew to Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday with Jetstar.

"The man in his 20s is a consular official which means he is exempt from hotel quarantine.

"This is one of a very small number of nationally agreed exemptions which means consulate staff are able to on-travel to their home and home quarantine.

"The flight JQ790 to Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday 31 July 2020 will be contact traced by Queensland Health."