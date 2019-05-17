WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count
AFTER a long campaign, election day is finally upon us.
This year record numbers of Australians have pre-polled, the Australian Electoral Commission reported 4.05 million people had voted early as of close of business yesterday.
But if you haven't had the chance to vote yet or have been waiting so you can grab a democracy sausage sizzle on the day, here's a list of all the polling locations in the region, for both seats of Blair and Wright, open tomorrow.
Remember, all polling locations open from 8am and close at 6pm sharp.
ELECTORATE OF BLAIR:
Coominya: Coominya State School
Esk: Esk State School
Fernvale: Fernvale State School
Glamorgan Vale: Glamorgan Vale State School
Grandchester: Grandchester State School
Haigslea: Haigslea State School
Kilcoy: Kilcoy Memorial Hall
Lowood: Lowood State High School
Marburg: Marburg State School
Minden: Minden State School
Moore: Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall
Mount Tarampa: Mount Tarampa State School
Rosewood: Rosewood State High School
Tarampa: Tarampa State School
Toogoolawah: Toogoolawah State School
ELECTORATE OF WRIGHT:
Blenheim: Blenheim State School
Flagstone Creek: Flagstone Creek State School
Forest Hill: Forest Hill State School
Gatton: Gatton State School and Lockyer District State High School
Glenore Grove: Glenore Grove Community Hall
Grantham: Grantham State School
Hatton Vale: Hatton Vale State School
Helidon: Helidon State School
Kentville: Kentville State School
Laidley: Laidley District State School
Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon State School
Ma Ma Creek: Ma Ma Creek State School
Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia State School
Murphys Creek: Murphys Creek Community Centre
Plainland: Faith Lutheran College
Stockyard: Stockyard Creek Community Hall
Thornton: Thornton State School
Upper Tenthill: Tenthill Baptist Church
Withcott: Withcott State School