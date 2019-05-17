WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count

AFTER a long campaign, election day is finally upon us.

This year record numbers of Australians have pre-polled, the Australian Electoral Commission reported 4.05 million people had voted early as of close of business yesterday.

But if you haven't had the chance to vote yet or have been waiting so you can grab a democracy sausage sizzle on the day, here's a list of all the polling locations in the region, for both seats of Blair and Wright, open tomorrow.

Remember, all polling locations open from 8am and close at 6pm sharp.

ELECTORATE OF BLAIR:

Coominya: Coominya State School

Esk: Esk State School

Fernvale: Fernvale State School

Glamorgan Vale: Glamorgan Vale State School

Grandchester: Grandchester State School

Haigslea: Haigslea State School

Kilcoy: Kilcoy Memorial Hall

Lowood: Lowood State High School

Marburg: Marburg State School

Minden: Minden State School

Moore: Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall

Mount Tarampa: Mount Tarampa State School

Rosewood: Rosewood State High School

Tarampa: Tarampa State School

Toogoolawah: Toogoolawah State School

ELECTORATE OF WRIGHT:

Blenheim: Blenheim State School

Flagstone Creek: Flagstone Creek State School

Forest Hill: Forest Hill State School

Gatton: Gatton State School and Lockyer District State High School

Glenore Grove: Glenore Grove Community Hall

Grantham: Grantham State School

Hatton Vale: Hatton Vale State School

Helidon: Helidon State School

Kentville: Kentville State School

Laidley: Laidley District State School

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon State School

Ma Ma Creek: Ma Ma Creek State School

Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia State School

Murphys Creek: Murphys Creek Community Centre

Plainland: Faith Lutheran College

Stockyard: Stockyard Creek Community Hall

Thornton: Thornton State School

Upper Tenthill: Tenthill Baptist Church

Withcott: Withcott State School