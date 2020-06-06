Where to report hooning in your community

HOONING IN SIGHTS: Police in the Somerset have cracked down hard on hooning, but the reckless driving still continues.

HOONING IN SIGHTS: Police in the Somerset have cracked down hard on hooning, but the reckless driving still continues.

THE COVID-19 lockdown served to embolden our region’s dangerous drivers, who were left free to embrace their recklessness in relative seclusion with fewer cars out on the roads.

Even though restrictions are beginning to lift and residents are free to travel further and more frequently, hooning incidents are still occurring in parts of our region, and it isn’t limited to just isolated backroads.

In recent weeks, Toogoolawah Police have cracked down on hooning issues involving young offenders on and around Gregors Creek and Old Mount Beppo roads.

The investigation came after numerous calls from locals, with significant information from the community contributing to the case.

The offenders were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act and their vehicles immobilised, but police encourage all residence to report any future hooning behaviour in the region.

Esk police also had great success in combating these crimes in their area, intercepting seventeen hooning vehicles at the intersection of Wivenhoe Somerset Road and Northbrook Parkway.

Unfortunately, neither bust has brought an end to hooning in the Somerset, with numerous complaints emerging in recent days, now centred on Fernvale.

The Fernvale and Lowood Neighbourhood Watch group on Facebook is abuzz with complaints and comments regarding dangerous driving all throughout the surrounding area, with some residents complaining that the activities wake them up in the early hours of the morning.

Brightview, Schmidt, Reinbotts and Clarendon roads have all been identified as areas where screeching tires and fishtailing vehicles have been repeatedly witnessed.

Worryingly, some of the speeding has taken place in the town’s streets and other nearby built-up areas, where the posted limit is only 50km/h.

There are a number of ways residents can report hooning incidents in their region, with the recommended option being to contact their local police station directly.

Alternatively, they can call Police Link on 131 444 or file a report online at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting