Where to get a job in QLD and what you can earn

There are more than 35,900 jobs crying out for workers in Queensland right now, and experts say this is the best time to apply.

Exclusive data from employment marketplace SEEK reveals it now easier to get a job in 20 out of 28 national sectors than it was before the pandemic.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, the average hospitality and tourism role attracted 50 per cent fewer applicants than a year earlier.

Applicant-to-job ad ratios were also down 43 per cent in trades and services, 39 per cent in manufacturing, transport and logistics, and 34 per cent in sports and recreation.

Competition has heated up, however, in sectors including legal (up 50 per cent), accounting (up 14 per cent) and insurance and superannuation (up 11 per cent).

Applicant ratios are down in most sectors. Picture: Thinkstock

SEEK employment analyst Leigh Broderick said a number of factors contributed to some industries recording lower applicant ratios, but it was mainly a result of growing job listings as businesses rehired for roles lost during last year's lockdowns.

The job site's latest employment report revealed every state and territory was experiencing year-on-year job ad growth for the first time since the pandemic began.

Tasmania's listings were up 40 per cent in February 2021 compared to February 2020, followed by South Australia (up 37 per cent), The Northern Territory (36 per cent), Western Australia (up 24 per cent), Queensland (up 23 per cent), Victoria (up7 per cent), the ACT (5 per cent), and New South Wales (up 4 per cent).

There are about 35,900 Queensland-based jobs listed on SEEK right now, including 5810 in trades and services, 3930in healthcare and medical and 2950 in hospitality and tourism.

SEEK’s Leigh Broderick said people in work were reluctant to change jobs. Picture: Supplied

Mr Broderick said there were also fewer applications coming from people who already had a job.

"Candidates are a bit more reluctant to jump ship into a new role," he said.

"They think 'if I move jobs and something happens, I will be the last person on the boat so the first person out the door'.

"Anecdotally, we hear from a lot of hirers that they are struggling to find good people.

"We are not saying there is no competition but certainly there are opportunities out there - definitely."

Market research company Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said Australia's current job market was "as good as it's going to get for the next little while" as people who had stepped out of the workforce were beginning to want to work again.

"If you are looking for a job, start looking now and start looking hard," she said.

"In our last release, we saw the number of people employed going up and the number of people unemployed and looking for work also going up.

"This is saying people are now getting up and starting to look for work."

Roy Morgan’s Michele Levine said there would soon be more people looking for work. Picture: Supplied

Roy Morgan reported more than 12.7 million Australians were employed in February - the highest volume since early March, 2020.

Meanwhile, 1.93 million Australians were unemployed, up 250,000 from January.

Ms Levine advised anyone who was currently out of work and wanting a job to "do whatever it takes" to find some form of employment.

"Get a job, get on the ladder, get in there and be valuable to your employer," she said.

HIRING NOW IN QLD

Attention coffee fiends, sales professionals and ex-cafe owners: Merlo is on the hunt for a business development manager - and the job comes with free coffee.

Merlo head of sales Troy Ryan said the role had been on the market for a while as they were waiting for the right applicant.

"It's a unique role so we want to make sure we get the right person," he said.

"They would be going out and cold calling new businesses and finding total business solutions for new customers - that could be helping with the fit-out of the cafe, machinery, training, making sure the coffee flavour profile suits that cafe, and helping them grow their business.

"We need an all-rounder.

Merlo Coffee’s Troy Ryan is hiring a business development manager and an account manager. Picture: Josh Woning

"Someone with sales experience is essential, and ideally someone who has worked in a cafe or owned a cafe and knows what goes with running a successful business."

Mr Ryan said the person for the job would also have a friendly personality so be able to walk into a business and strike up a conversation.

They also needed to be a fit for Merlo's culture.

"Most people have been working with the company for long periods of time so when you come in you become part of the Merlo family," he said.

"We have staff barbecues once a month and celebrate people's birthdays and the coffee is fantastic."

Salary will depend on experience but the package also includes a car.

Merlo is expected to hire more account managers soon, too.

RESUME TIPS

1 Go for substance over style

Flashy formatting and in-your-face design can detract.

Go for simplicity and ease of reading, and avoid jargonistic language.

What matters the most is the substance of what you are saying about yourself.

2 Articulate your value

At the beginning of your CV, have a summary statement outlining your core capabilities, skills and the value you deliver.

Think of this as your "unique selling proposition".

This is your opportunity to sell yourself and why they should hire you.

3 Little things matter

Your CV won't get past the first hurdle if you have spelling and grammatical mistakes.

Get a trusted (and skilled) friend or colleague to proof read your CV.

4 Be targeted and tailored

Customise your CV for each job you apply for.

Be specific and emphasise what you have delivered and the results you have achieved in your roles, rather than just listing role responsibilities.

For example, writing "managed sales activities" is far less effective than saying "delivered increased sales by 15 per cent each quarter for the last 12 months".

5 Leverage LinkedIn

Most recruiters will validate your CV by looking at your LinkedIn profile.

Add to your credibility with endorsements and, more importantly, recommendations and any awards or special achievements.

SOURCE: Workplace expert and author of Career Leap: How to Reinvent and Liberate your Career Michelle Gibbings

BEFORE A JOB INTERVIEW

1 DO YOUR RESEARCH

On the industry - recent developments, trends, changes

On the company - its history, products/services, values, purpose, customers, culture

On the hiring manager - who they are, their role, expertise, past experience

On the role - what it involves, previous work the team has completed

2 PRACTICE HOW YOU WILL INTRODUCE YOURSELF

Explain your education and professional background

For example, "I am a business management graduate with a master's in digital marketing. Since leaving university, I have enjoyed a two-year marketing career within the sports industry."

Discuss relevant skills and expertise

For example, "During this time, I have been able to apply what I learnt during my master's, while building upon my digital marketing expertise even further. I believe that my digital marketing skills are best showcased by an email marketing campaign I recently led, which increased our conversion rate by 10 per cent."

Describe what you are looking for

For example, "My previous organisation has helped me develop the digital skills I have today, however, I believe that for the sake of progressing my expertise further, it's time to move on. I'm looking for a more challenging role within a fast-paced global organisation, where there is plenty of room for me to grow as a marketing professional; hence I was so pleased to be invited to interview for this role."

3 PREPARE ANSWERS FOR COMMON QUESTIONS

"Why are you looking to leave your current job?"

DON'T focus on what you dislike about your current role or organisation.

DO focus on the opportunities you see in the position you have applied for.

"Why should I hire you?"

DO think about what benefits you will bring to the company if they take you on, rather than someone else.

DO identify three skills or experiences, including technical skills mentioned in the job description and 'soft skills' such as communication and the ability to work in a team.

DON'T disengage the interviewer with an overly long and poorly structured response.

"Tell me about a time you failed?

DO choose a genuine example of where you made an oversight or error in judgment.

DO show you have learnt from the situation.

DON'T make excuses or blame others.

4 PLAN QUESTIONS TO ASK THE INTERVIEWER

Good examples include:

Is this a new role? If not, how has it evolved?

Is there scope for career progression?

What does success look like in this job?

How does the team fit into the overall structure of the company?

What constitutes success for the team?

From your perspective, what's it like to work here?

What is your management style?

What training opportunities are available?

What are the main challenges and opportunities the business faces?

How does your organisation live its purpose?

SOURCE: Hays Interview Guide

