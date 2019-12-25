Where to find the best Boxing Day bargains

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now well and truly etched into the Australian sales calendar but retailers have made their pitch to consumers, hoping to prise shoppers away from the cricket and spend big in stores on Boxing Day.

Comparison site Finder expects half of the country's adult population will be taking part in the sales, equating to about 9.7 million.

More than a third of those will be hunting for clothing and shoes, followed by those hoping to keep the Christmas cheer going with some discounted food and alcohol.

Myer is preparing for a big day. Picture: David Caird

Finder personal finance expert Kate Browne says the advancement of online shopping means some bargains will be available earlier than others.

"Some retailers are kickstarting their sales online during Christmas Day," she said. "This means eager shoppers can swoop in a day early and beat the crowds.

"Other stores will launch their Boxing Day sales from midnight onwards. But if you're planning to shop in-store, you'll need to wait until trading starts in the morning.

"This is a great opportunity to spend some Christmas cash or pick up last-minute gifts for friends and relatives you haven't seen yet."

How to find the best bargains on Boxing Day. Table: Finder

Ms Browne said, however, the deals aren't always what they seem so shoppers should be selective about where they purchase.

"Retailers may stock similar products, but they won't necessarily mark them down by the same amount," she said.

"Make sure you compare prices online and in-store before buying.

"Remember to use price match guarantees from stores like JB Hi-Fi, David Jones and Bunnings, and always double check the store's returns policy."

MYER

Myer's executive general manager Tony Sutton said the post-Christmas sale is its biggest of the year and its busiest trading day, with an expected 1.6 million customers expected to visit the department store giant.

"Our Stocktake Sale will have fantastic promotions across men's and women's fashion, home and entertainment with great offers on some of our biggest brands like KitchenAid, Sheridan, Samsonite, Breville and Sealy, to name just a few," he said.

"With savings at every store on every floor across a huge range of brands and products, it really is the best time to come in-store or shop online to get great value and genuine savings."

• 50 per cent off homewares including brands such as Sheridan, Maxwell & Williams, Anolon & Tefal

• 50 per cent off selected luggage by American Tourister & Samsonite

• 50 per cent off selected mattresses by Sealy and Sleepmaker

• 20 per cent off small electrical including Kitchenaid, Breville, Philips, DeLonghi and Sunbeam

• 15 per cent off fitness trackers by Fitbit and Garmin

• 30 per cent off Philips Airfryer

• 40 per cent off De'Longhi Automatic Coffee Machine

• 55" UHD TV under $550

The department store chain says it will be the busiest day of the year. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

DAVID JONES

Like its rival, David Jones expects Boxing Day to be the biggest clearance sale of the with up to 50 per cent off fashion, shoes, accessories, homewares, bedding and electrical.

The chain recommends checking online for store openings and deals because they may vary between sites.

• Save 30 per cent on selected fragrance sets from Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Paco Rabanne, Prada and Versace

• Save up to 30 per cent on Aje, Bec + Bridge, Camilla & Marc, Bassike and Camilla

• Save 25 per cent on all full-priced women's swimwear from Jets, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger

• Save 30 per cent on full-priced men's clothing from Lacoste, Armani Exchange, Boss Casual, Scotch & Soda, Ted Baker, Levi's, Neuw Denim and more

• Save 30 per cent on full-priced men's footwear from Julius Marlow, Hush Puppies, Lacoste, Ted Baker, Rockport and Sketchers

• Save 20 per cent on a great range of kids full-priced toys from Lego, Micro Scooters, B.Toys, Skip Hop, Our Generation, Disney and more

• Dyson 'Supersonic' hair dryer. Plus receive a $50 David Jones Gift Card

Sales kick off at JB Hi-Fi early online. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

JB HI-FI

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi will kick things off early online with deals available from Christmas Eve, while the in-store sales will start on Boxing Day and run for a week.

The chain will have discounts on major brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony, Garmin, Fitbit, Microsoft, Go Pro, HP, LG, Beats, Sonos, Bose, Dyson and more.

• The deals on TVs this year are unbelievable. Pick up a Samsung 65" 4k TV for a ridiculous $988, get over $800 off a Samsung 75" for $1463, or go large with a Hisense 85" TV for under $3000

• Crazy deals on phones like an Apple iPhone Xs 64GB now $999, Get $300 off A Samsung Note 10+ phone and $200 off Google Pixel 4 phones.

• Get $500 off a 15" HP Intel Core i7 laptop now $899 or $400 off a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet plus 25% off Gaming Laptops

• Crazy deals on headphones like Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for $199 and Sennheiser PXC550 noise cancelling headphones also for a crazy $199!

• Never a better time to grab a go Pro with the latest Hero 8 down to $539 and the Hero 7 at a low $448!

• Fitness trackers and Smart watches are incredible value with the latest Fitbit Versa 2 down to $279 and great deals on Garmin Smart watches like Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatches ½ price

• Clean up with absolutely cracking deals Dyson like $250 off a Dyson V7 motorhead and $300 off A Samsung Powerbot Plus robotic vac

• Grab a great deal on a gaming console like a Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Pro for $389 or an XNOX ONE S 1TB console for $269 plus 20% off Gaming Accessories

THE ICONIC

Online retailer The Iconic will join in the shopping event.

• The Iconic will have up to a huge 70% off key styles across womenswear, menswear, kids and sport with markdowns across leading brands like Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Polo

• Ralph Lauren, Tony Bianco, Bec + Bridge, TOPSHOP, Calvin Klein and more

Further select full price new season styles from a range of leading international and local brands will have 20% off from Boxing Day until 11:59pm on Monday 30th December

KOGAN

• 65 per cent off KitchenAid KSM45 Classic Stand Mixer ($299)

• 50 per cent off Kogan 50" XU9010 4K LED SmarterTV ($399)

• 44 per cent off Kogan 55" Curved Smart HDR 4K LED TV ($499)

• 44 per cent off Kogan 75" Smart HDR 4K LED TV ($1,399)

• 45 per cent off Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop ($289.99)

• 38 per cent off Dell XPS 13 9370 4K Touch Screen Laptop ($1,299.99)

• 49 per cent off Apple iPad Pro 12.9 ($899.99)

• 32 per cent off Kogan 7kg Top Load Washing Machine ($239)

• 50 per cent off Kogan 3.2L Digital Low Fat 1400W Air Fryer ($65)

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Sydney's new light rail will run between Town Hall and Randwick only in both directions to cater for the big crowds expected in the CBD.