Where to find the 26,000 Aussie jobs on offer

The Government will launch a one-stop shop to list all the jobs on offer across the country in a bid to get unemployed Aussies back to work.

The Government will launch a one-stop shop to list all the jobs on offer across the country in a bid to get unemployed Aussies back to work.

A NEW national jobs hub - listing 26,000 public and private jobs ready to be filled now - will be launched by the Morrison Government on Thursday to help keep workers out of the dole scrap heap.

And a job-finder response unit is working around the country to harvest further vacancies and connect needy businesses with hundreds of thousands of Australians, who have been laid off.

It comes as federal parliament will resume next week to pass the Government's $130 billion Job Keeper package.

On Thursday the National Cabinet is scheduled to make major decisions on a rescue package for the childcare sector and assistance for landlords, who face losing tens of thousands of dollars because of a moratorium on evictions.

There are job openings in supermarkets.

The souped-up employment saviour lists what jobs are available by every state and region.

In Queensland there are 5777 vacant jobs, 9619 in NSW, 5489 in Victoria and 1178 in South Australia.

The Jobs Hub, found at - dese.gov.au/covid-19/jobs-hub - is dominated by jobs in high-skilled and low-skilled sectors, with calls out for workers needed in supermarkets, hospitals, aged care facilities, administration and mining.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash urged businesses to contact the Education, Skills and Employment Department if they needed to rapidly boost their workforce.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash. Picture: Kym Smith

"These are critical jobs that will contribute to keeping the economy going and keeping as many Australians in work as possible," Senator Cash said.

"Every Australian with a job is an essential worker. I continue to work with employers, industry peak organisations, employment services providers and others in the labour market to identify where the jobs are and help move people looking for work into these jobs quickly.

"Our Employer Response Unit can work with you to identify the best option to source suitable candidates, and help you with your recruitment to make it as smooth as possible so you can get on with delivering essential services in this difficult time."

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

It comes as Westpac released updated economic forecasts yesterday.

"We also maintain our core view that while the intensity of the policies to address the virus will peak near the end of the

June quarter, most policies will be maintained through the September quarter and the recovery will be delayed until the December quarter.

"Conditions in the global economy will remain very weak until well into the December quarter."

Originally published as Where to find the 26,000 Aussie jobs on offer