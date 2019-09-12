Where to fill up in the region this morning

Nobody wants to pay more than they have to for petrol.

The cheapest unleaded petrol is 40 cents a litre cheaper than the most expensive in the region.

If you're filling up a medium sized car with a 55L fuel tank capacity, you could save as much as $22 by shopping around.

If you're shopping in Gatton, the cheapest unleaded petrol in town is at Lockyer Valley Ford at 67 Crescent Street, with petrol at 136.6 cents a litre.

The cheapest petrol station along the Warrego Highway between Haigslea and Withcott - and the cheapest in the region - is Freedom Fuels Hatton Vale at 125.9c/L for unleaded.

In second place along the highway, Pacific Fuels Helidon Spa offers unleaded petrol for 128.9c/L.

Worst prices include Plainland's Caltex Woolworths at 165.9 cents a litre for unleaded, the BP at College View at 163.9 cents a litre for E10 and 178.9c/L for unleaded 95.