Gympie police are warning drivers not to park on yellow lines or block footpaths or they could be hit with a $53 parking fine.
Where Somerset police are targeting speeding drivers

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
HALFWAY through road safety week, the message is simple from the officers policing the Marburg beat: slow down.

In the wake of a shocking stretch of traffic crashes in the Somerset town, police have turned their attention to the roads.

Officers from the Marburg Police Station and the Road Policing Unit are focusing on the Warrego Highway stretch between Ipswich and Laidley.

LOCAL NEWS: Lockyer woman’s Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

Senior Constable Ben Condon said Marburg Police Station’s move to focus on the road coincidentally intersected with Queensland Road Safety Week, which runs between August 24 and 28.

“(There have been a lot of) crashes as well as high range speed offences identified,” Snr Cons Condon said.

“We are just amping up the police presence in the area and we’re using the Road Policing Unit to be more active.”

Last week, the Gatton Star reported on the unusual number of crashes, which took place in the Marburg district between August 5 and August 18.

During the two-week period, six traffic accidents occurred, four of which were on highways.

In at least one of the incidents, speed was confirmed to have been a contributing factor.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman with drink drive past ‘walks away’ from RBT

Snr Cons Condon said the increase in police presence was not simply about catching speedsters – although several have already been nabbed.

“Increased presence and high visibility – it isn’t all about catching people committing the offences, it’s also about deterring them from committing offences,” Snr Cons Condon said.

“It brings down traffic accidents, brings down injuries and brings down possible fatalities and lets the community know we are out there, as well.”

