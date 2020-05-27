Where Rail Trail Fun Run funds will be spent this year

THE annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride jog past 2020, following a decision made by councillors to officially postpone the event.

Though restrictions are set to reduce in coming weeks, by July 10, when the event was intended to take place, gatherings will still be limited to 100 people.

The Fun Run was expected to attract about 1000 participants, with the accompanying festival drawing crowds of 2500 or more.

A number of options to modify or postpone the event were considered, including a virtual event with live tracking, or postponing the event to a later date, but both were rejected.

The cost of running a virtual event would be similar to that of running it live, and carried the high likelihood of technical issues disrupting the event.

Similarly, postponing the event to later in the year ran the risk of clashing with other major events in the region that were similarly set back.

Conducting the Fun Run at a reduced, socially-distanced capacity was also considered.

“That would see participant entries limited, a staggered start to the event, and no post-race festival,” Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick said.

“But this would be contrary to the purpose of the event, which is to promote community health and wellbeing, and the region as a tourist destination.”

Given the issues surrounding all of the possible options, councillors made the decision to postpone the, and for the funds set aside for the event to be put towards supporting local Park Run events at Cormorant Bay and Yowie Park.

The money would be used to sponsor mini versions of the Fun Run festival, to encourage residents to stay active and support their local communities.

“It’s estimated that each one-off event would cost approximately $5000. These events would offer council a suitable return on investment,” Mr McGoldrick said.

“What we’re waiting for is restrictions to lift enough to allow larger gatherings. We can’t plan anything until then.”

Councillors voted in support of the plan.

“It’s a great initiative, I think our local park runs will really appreciate this,” Cr. Sean Choat said.

The 18th Annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride has been slated to take place on July 11, 2021.