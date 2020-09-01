Where Queensland’s COVID cases live

As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Queensland, we reveal where each case is located.

MORE than half of Queensland's 29 active cases of COVID-19 live in suburbs on Brisbane's southside, Queensland Health data reveals.

As of Tuesday, there were 13 active cases in Metro South region, including at least eight cases from Forest Lake and one from Greenbank.

An additional eight cases were in West Moreton (Ipswich), one case in Mater Health region (South Brisbane), two cases on the Sunshine Coast, four cases on the Gold Coast, and one case who was in hotel quarantine in Cairns.

A Victorian outlaw motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden, who flew into Queensland yesterday and has been placed in hotel quarantine, has not been included in Queensland Health's active count.

There are no active cases on the northside.

Of the active cases, 18 people with COVID-19 are in hospital and none are in intensive care.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles this morning said it was important that people in the southeast wear masks when they cannot socially distance.

"If you are in a place in the southeast where you cannot be physically distant please consider wearing a mask," he said.

"It's the best way to keep yourself safe and the others around you safe."

