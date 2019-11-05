Where every Melbourne Cup runner finished

The Melbourne Cup has been run and won.

While the nation's attention has turned to Vow and Declare who won the 3200m race on Tuesday, there were 23 other horses who ran in Race 7 at Flemington.

There was a protest between fourth-placed Il Paradiso and Master of Reality , who originally finished second.

The verdict from the stewards saw Master of Reality knocked down to fourth.

Il Paradiso was then moved up to third, with Prince of Arran being bumped up to second.

The incident has further complications given that Il Paradiso is trained by Aidan O'Brien and the protest was launched against his son Joseph O'Brien.

Here's where every runner finished!

1st - Vow and Declare

2nd - Prince of Arran

3rd - Il Paradiso

4th - Master of Reality

5th - Surprise Baby

6th - Mer de Glace

7th - Finche

8th - Cross Counter

9th - Steel Prince

10th - Magic Wand

11th - Twilight Payment

12th - Sound

13th - Constantinople

14th - Mirage Dance

15th - Hunting Horn

16th - Raymond Tusk

17th - The Chosen One

18th - Latrobe

19th - Southern France

20th - Youngstar

21st - Neufbosc

22nd - Downdraft

23rd - Mustajeer

24th - Rostropovich

Craig Williams rides Vow and Declare to victory in the Melbourne Cup.

WHAT THE JOCKEYS SAID

CRAIG WILLIAMS (Vow And Declare) 1st

"It was a privilege to ride him today. Look at him, he knows he's won. I'm so grateful to be given the opportunity. He just gave me a beautiful ride. (Trainer) Danny O'Brien and the owners gave me no instructions. He just said 'trust the horse'."

MICHAEL WALKER (Prince Of Arran) 2nd

"Charlie and the team have done a great job. I love the horse and I just wanted to win it, you know. I feel like I've let him down."

WAYNE LORDAN (Il Paradiso) 3rd

"He could've done with the tempo a bit quicker. We didn't get an ideal position but he ran well."

FRANKIE DETTORI (Master Of Reality) 4th

"I want to cry."

JORDAN CHILDS (Surprise Baby) 5th

"He ran super. I just had nothing to take me into the race from the 800 (metres) but he'll be back bigger and better next year."

DAMIAN LANE (Mer De Glace) 6th

"He was massive. He wasn't entitled to finish off like he did after the slow tempo. Finished well late."

KERRIN MCEVOY (Finche) 7th

"He ran great. The pace wasn't that strong. Would've liked them to go a bit quicker. But we presented at the top of the lane and I thought he was a real chance there at the 300 (metres). He then just levelled out the last little bit. A brave run."

Craig Williams shows off the spoils of victory. Picture: David Caird

WILLIAM BUICK (Cross Counter) 8th

"He ran a huge race ... just slowly away."

BRETT PREBBLE (Steel Prince) 9th

"He ran super but they didn't go a gallop. He was in a nice position but he wouldn't switch the chewy off and it just took its toll late."

RYAN MOORE (Magic Wand) 10th

"She had no luck. Got an early bump so we were back further than we wanted and they went too slow up front."

HUGH BOWMAN (Twilight Payment) 11th

"He had a really smooth run in transit. He just didn't have the sprint required to win a Melbourne Cup."

JAMES WINKS (Sound) 12th

"Tempo was ridiculous so he's run really well."

JOAO MOREIRA (Constantinople) 13th

"Disappointing, yes. He was going to have a super run."

BEN MELHAM (Mirage Dancer) 14th

"He ran well. Probably didn't quite see out the last part of the race."

SEAMIE HEFFERNAN (Hunting Horn) 15th

"I needed to get cover and I couldn't. The pace was too slow."

Vow And Declare (left) leads the field out of the straight in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty Images

JAMIE SPENCER (Raymond Tusk) 16th

"Beautiful position but the race was too slow."

TIM CLARK (The Chosen One) 17th

"He went alright. From that draw I had to get a long way back and the pace was no good for him. But he stayed on well."

JAMES MCDONALD (Latrobe) 18th

"Just got back in a slowly run race. Hard to get into it."

MARK ZAHRA (Southern France) 19th

"Had a tough run ... probably didn't stay."

TOMMY BERRY (Youngstar) 20th

"Speed of the race didn't help her."

LUKE NOLEN (Neufbosc) 21st

"They went too steady for me."

JOHN ALLEN (Downdraft) 22nd

"Slowly run race mightn't have suited him. Only I didn't think that he ran out the trip."

DAMIEN OLIVER (Mustajeer) 23rd

"They just went ridiculously slow and it didn't suit my horse. Probably didn't get a chance to run to his best."

DWAYNE DUNN (Rostropovich) 24th

"He hasn't pulled up too well, he's obviously sustained an injury somewhere in the run."