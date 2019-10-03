When to expect your Somerset rates for the next three years

THE issue and due dates for rates in the Somerset council region for the next two financial years have been revealed.

Rates are issued on a half-yearly basis, usually in February and August.

The next round of rates in the region will be issued on Tuesday, August 25 in 2020.

In 2021, rates will be issued on Tuesday, February 23 and Tuesday, August 24.

Tuesday, February 22 is the expected date of issue for the first rates in 2022.

In each case, the due date for rate payments will fall 42 days after the rates are issued.

These dates are indicative only, and may be subject to change.