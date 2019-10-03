Menu
Login
Money and bills crop.
Money and bills crop. Cade Mooney
Council News

When to expect your Somerset rates for the next three years

Nathan Greaves
by
3rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM

THE issue and due dates for rates in the Somerset council region for the next two financial years have been revealed.

Rates are issued on a half-yearly basis, usually in February and August.

The next round of rates in the region will be issued on Tuesday, August 25 in 2020.

In 2021, rates will be issued on Tuesday, February 23 and Tuesday, August 24.

Tuesday, February 22 is the expected date of issue for the first rates in 2022.

In each case, the due date for rate payments will fall 42 days after the rates are issued.

These dates are indicative only, and may be subject to change.

financial year rates somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    One, two, down the loo - sewer upgrade for Gatton

    One, two, down the loo - sewer upgrade for Gatton

    News A sewer pipe upgrade will expand the Gatton pipelines by up to 50 years.

    The most vulnerable Aussies suffering under the drought

    The most vulnerable Aussies suffering under the drought

    News Turtles have nowhere to lay their eggs with dams drying up

    NEWS FIRST: Our commitment to the Star community

    NEWS FIRST: Our commitment to the Star community

    News IT WAS like a category five cyclone had ripped through the Lockyer

    Housing development to bring 150 families to Somerset town

    Housing development to bring 150 families to Somerset town

    News More than 150 residential lots are planned for Fernvale