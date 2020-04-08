When new council teams will have their first meeting

NEW TERM: Lockyer Valley Regional Council could meet for the first time as a new council as early as next week. Picture: Dominic Elsome

WITH the election results becoming clearer as vote counting continues, voters won’t have to wait long for council business to resume.

In the Lockyer Valley, council meetings could be held as soon as next week – depending on when the final results are declared.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council CEO Ian Church said the first council meeting would be the post-election meeting and was scheduled for April 15.

“A number of matters required by the Local Government Act and Regulation must be decided at this meeting,” Mr Church said.

“The mayor and councillors will take their declaration of office as soon as possible after the polls are declared to ensure council can continue to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The first Ordinary Council Meeting of the term is scheduled to be held on April 22.”

As of 5.30pm yesterday, 73.38 per cent of the official count had been completed.

In the Somerset, a council spokesman confirmed the first meeting for the new council was scheduled for April 22.

“The mayor’s declaration into office will occur as soon as possible after the poll is declared,” the spokesman said.

“Councillors are planned to be sworn in Thursday, April 16.”

Both Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann have already been declared winners in their races, having run unopposed.