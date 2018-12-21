Menu
Login
QAS attend the scene of a alleged assault on cnr Denison Lane and Cambridge St
QAS attend the scene of a alleged assault on cnr Denison Lane and Cambridge St Jann Houley
Breaking

Wheelchair user reportedly assaulted in Rocky CBD

21st Dec 2018 3:21 PM | Updated: 4:56 PM

2.15PM: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after a alleged assault.

A person in a wheelchair reported being assaulted at Denison Lane in the Rockhampton CBD around 1.30pm.

The patient was reported to be having some pain in the ribs.

QAS arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and transported the patient.

1.50PM: POLICE and Ambulance crews are responding to reports of an assault on Denison Lane.

Early indications suggest a person in a wheelchair was assaulted or wounded around 1.30pm this afternoon.

More to come.

assault cbd wheelchair
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    News Severe storms detected near Ellangowan tracking east

    • 21st Dec 2018 4:10 PM
    VOTE: Will you be eating seafood this Christmas?

    VOTE: Will you be eating seafood this Christmas?

    News Have your say

    • 21st Dec 2018 3:45 PM
    Police humbled with community generosity

    Police humbled with community generosity

    News The goal of 10 boxes turned into 29

    Lockyer farewells a local legend

    Lockyer farewells a local legend

    News Ray Orme Bachmann, 23-03-1938 to 10-12-2018

    Local Partners