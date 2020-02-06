WHAT’S ON: Weekend of activities at your fingertips

The annual Esk Antique Retro Collectable Fair is on again this weekend.

The annual Esk Antique Retro Collectable Fair is on again this weekend.

Glenore Grove Dance

Head on down to the Glenore Grove Hall on Friday for a Valentine’s Day themed evening of dancing delight.

Whether you’re an experienced dancer or looking to learn, the evening offers ample opportunity to improve your skills.

Supper is included in the evening, along with prize presentations throughout the night, with the evening’s music being provided by ‘White Heathers’.

The event goes from 7:30pm to 11:30pm at the Glenore Grove Hall.

Ma Ma Creek Community Markets

Celebrate the first market day of the year at Ma Ma Creek this Saturday.

There will be plenty of local goods on offer, with something for everyone.

The event will be held at the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre from 6am to midday.

Marburg Dance

Dance lovers in the Somerset are invited to attend the Marburg Dance Hall this Saturday.

Supper is included in the admission price, and the entertainment will be provided by the band ‘Diamonds’.

The event goes from 7:30pm until midnight.

Esk Antique & Collectibles Fair

Explore pieces of history at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk this weekend.

You never know what treasures you might come across at this event, with all manner of rare and intriguing items up for sale at the various stalls.

Entry is $10 for adults, $8 for pensioners, while children under 14 get in for free.

The event is on Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Cancellation

The Toogoolawah Market,s which were set to take place this Saturday, have been cancelled due to the wet weather.

The next market day will be on Saturday, March 14.