What's on this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, here's some ideas to keep you entertained.

MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

TONIGHT, the Exchange Hotel at Laidley is hosting one of the state's best solo musician David Lynch Jnr.

He will be on stage tonight from 8pm.

WHEN: Tonight (Friday) from 8pm

WHERE: The Exchange Hotel, Laidley

Esk races will have plenty of action this weekend. Francis Witsenhuysen

ESK RACES

IF you're looking for something to spice up your Saturday, look no further than the Esk Races.

There will be five horse races throughout the day, plus entertainment, food and drinks.

Tickets are available from the gate at $15 for adults.

WHEN: Gates open at 12.30pm on Saturday, July 14.

WHERE: Esk Racecourse.

Visit the Queensland Transport Museum this weekend. Tom Threadingham

QUEENSLAND MOTOR TRANSPORT MUSEUM OPENING

BE sure to take advantage of this free open day.

You don't have to be into cars to enjoy the guided museum tours, entertainment, simulators and other kids' activities on offer.

WHEN: 10am-2pm on Saturday, July 14.

WHERE: Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

All the Psychic and Wellbeing information will be at the Fairways Tavern. Warren Lynam

WELLBEING AND PSYCHIC EXPO

HOSTED by the Fairways Tavern at Hatton Vale, the Wellbeing and Psychic Expo will have an array of exhibitors, including healers, psychics, complete health, crystals and essential oils on offer.

WHEN: Sunday, July 15, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Fairways Tavern, Hatton Vale