Menu
Login
News

What's on the radar this week?

MORE TO COME: A storm front moving across the Lockyer Valley last week.
MORE TO COME: A storm front moving across the Lockyer Valley last week. Shell N Mick Neumann
Megan Sheehan
by

WE'VE had a break from the stormy conditions that have rolled across the region since the start of the year but there's more rain on the horizon.

The humid air mass that helped fuel those storms has been replaced with a ridge of high pressure in recent days.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy said this ridge has created some quieter conditions and a more stable "air mass regime” that would persist for a few days before instability increased again towards the end of the week.

"This instability will reach a maximum on Friday and into Saturday as another upper trough moves across the region,” Ms Murphy said.

"We will also see hot temperatures and this will help fuel the instability - hot air rises and that can really kick off the shower and storm formation.”

A south-easterly change was then expected to move through which would leave some cooler days in its wake.

"The timing of the south-easterly is a little uncertain, around Sunday, but if it comes through we can see unstable conditions and thunderstorm activity ahead of it but quieter conditions after it,” she said.

Temperatures in the mid- to high-30s are expected.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology lockyer valley rain somerset storms weather

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Black Pigs on hunt for head coach

Black Pigs on hunt for head coach

Club president Mitchell Waters believed the position was the perfect testing ground for a coach looking to prove themselves.

Joggers put best foot forward for 2018

Runners off and racing at the first Gatton Parkrun of 2018, Jan 6.

Did our photographer spot you? See our gallery.

Lockyer teams off to strong start in 2018

RUN : Gatton 's Steve Kleidon and Daniel Pollock .

Matches continue next Saturday.

Bai Rui Laidley Taekwondo club step up prep for World Cup

CLOSE KNIT: The Bai Rui Laidley Taekwondo club had a successful 2017.

They'll travel to Sydney in September to compete.

Local Partners