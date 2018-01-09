What's on the radar this week?

MORE TO COME: A storm front moving across the Lockyer Valley last week.

Shell N Mick Neumann

WE'VE had a break from the stormy conditions that have rolled across the region since the start of the year but there's more rain on the horizon.

The humid air mass that helped fuel those storms has been replaced with a ridge of high pressure in recent days.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy said this ridge has created some quieter conditions and a more stable "air mass regime” that would persist for a few days before instability increased again towards the end of the week.

"This instability will reach a maximum on Friday and into Saturday as another upper trough moves across the region,” Ms Murphy said.

"We will also see hot temperatures and this will help fuel the instability - hot air rises and that can really kick off the shower and storm formation.”

A south-easterly change was then expected to move through which would leave some cooler days in its wake.

"The timing of the south-easterly is a little uncertain, around Sunday, but if it comes through we can see unstable conditions and thunderstorm activity ahead of it but quieter conditions after it,” she said.

Temperatures in the mid- to high-30s are expected.