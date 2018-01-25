What's on in the Valley this Australia Day

GOOD FUN: Laidley locals Reverend Bob Blackburn and Valarie Thulborn and Suzanne Lazarevski joined the Australia Day celebration at Pioneer Village last year.

RESIDENTS will be spoilt for choice when it comes to Australia Day activities, with a plethora of events to take place across the region this Friday.

We've compiled a brief list to help your decision below.

Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremonies

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will recognise people and groups who have gone "above and beyond" to serve their community or achieve their dreams while welcoming the region's newest citizens.

The ceremony will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall with doors to open at 8.30am.

The Somerset Regional Council will also pay tribute to the region's outstanding residents and embrace new citizens at the Somerset Civic Centre, 35 Esk Hampton Rd, with doors to open at 8am.

Historical fun

The Gatton and District Historical Society has entertainment between 10am-2pm with an engine display, a jumping castle, face painting and 2nd Light Horse Gatton Troop competitions, featuring hurdles and an obstacle race with other activities.

The Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum will also host historical demonstrations as well as musicians and children's games 8am-3pm.

Have a splash

Somerset residents can cool down at the Lowood, Toogoolawah and Esk pools for free between 10am-5pm, with plenty of fun activities.

All you can eat

There's no shortage of Aussie cuisine on offer.

An Australia Day spit roast will be held at Junction View Hall on Mount Sylvia Rd with entertainment from 3pm.

Adults pay $10 and children pay $5. Helidon RSL will host a barbecue lunch from noon with pie-eating, cow-pat throwing and thong-tossing competitions through the afternoon.

A range of food trucks will be at the Hatton Vale Australia Day Twilight Markets between 4-8pm. Grab a snag at the Somerset Dam and Districts Progress Association's sausage sizzle at Coronation Hall, 11am-1pm.

Hit the pub

Pubs and hotels around the valleys are hosting a variety of family-friendly activities including;

- Gatton Commercial Hotel's barbecue (noon start) and carpark cricket tournament (2pm).

- Gatton View Hotel's thong-throwing (noon) and Vegemite-eating (1pm) competitions.

- Porter's Plainland Hotel's lamington- eating competition from 3pm.

- Mulgowie Hotel's Best Dressed contest from noon.

- Lockyer Hotel Forest Hill's yabbie races, jumping castles and face-painting with proceeds going to the Leukaemia Foundation.

- Esk Grand Hotel's beach party from 10am.

Just for fun

