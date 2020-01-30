WHAT’S ON: 7 things to do this weekend in our region

RUNNING ON: The Yowie parkrun group is celebrating its one year anniversary.

THOUGH the school holidays are over, there are still a myriad of community events and activities happening in the area this coming week.

Community markets

With another weekend comes another morning of markets.

In Esk's Pipeliner Park and Linville's Hall on Saturday, markets will be kicking off at 7am until noon, with plenty of locally sourced goods up for grabs.

In Fernvale, the markets are on Sunday, from 6am to noon at the state school.

All proceeds go towards supporting the school's P&C.

Yowie parkrun anniversary

The Yowie parkrun group is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend.

Every Saturday, locals set out a 5km run against the clock, vying for new personal bests, with the group nature of the activity making it a great social event as well.

The anniversary event takes place at Yowie Park on Hope Street, Kilcoy, from 7am on Saturday, February 5.

To register for parkrun or find out more, click here.

Artist of the Month

Art lovers are invited to head on down to the Kilcoy Art Gallery to check out this month new exhibition.

The February Artist of the Month is painter Rob Mortimer, whose works will be showcased on the wall behind the gallery's historic magistrate's bench.

The gallery is open from Thursday to Monday, from 9am to 1pm.

To find out more, visit the Kilcoy Art Society's website.

Auditions Open

Open auditions for adult and teenage actors are this Sunday, February 2, for the Lockyer Regional Performing Arts play The White Sheep of the Family.

Auditions are being held at the Laidley Cultural Centre from noon, with no previous experience needed.

To find out more, visit the organisation Facebook or website.

Kilcoy Races

Punters are advised to prepare for another day of spectacular racing next week at the Kilcoy Racecourse and Showgrounds.

Next week's race meet kicks off at midday and lasts until 5pm.

To find out more, visit the Kilcoy Races website.

Morning Tea

The Glamorgan Vale and Glenore Grove QCWA's are teaming up for a massive Morning Tea Fundraiser next Wednesday at the Glenore Grove Hall.

With the Glenore Grove country Music Association providing the entertainment, generously donated raffle prizes up for grabs, stalls and activities available, it promises to be an amazing morning.

Entry is $10, and organisers are all volunteering their time, ensuring that 100% of profits can be put towards supporting local and interstate bushfire recovery efforts.

Harry Potter Night

Head over to the Laidley and Gatton Libraries next Thursday to celebrate all things magical at the Lockyer Valley Libraries' Harry Potter night.

Come along for trivia, games, challenges, and tons of fun, suitable for fans aged twelve and up.

Join the magic and dress up in your best Wizarding World outfits.

To find out more, click here.