WHAT’S ON: 7 events and activities happening in your area

GOSPEL CONCERT: Head along to the Country Music Gospel Concert at the Peace Lutheran Hall on Saturday.

Blue Care Book Sale

There are still a few days left to make the most of the Blue Care Book Sale.

The Gatton Shire hall has been packed with books of all kinds and avid readers are free to fill a bag with as many as they desire for a small donation.

The event continues Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28 from 7am to 5pm, and ends on Saturday, February 29, from 8am to 1pm.

Country Music Concert

The Peace Ladies Fellowship is hosting a Country Music Gospel Concert at the Peace Lutheran Hall on Saturday.

The event goes from noon to 4pm, call 5462 1334 to find out more.

Postmans Ridge Social Dance

Settle in for a night of musical delight at the monthly social dance.

Whether you’re an experienced dancer, or looking to learn, all are welcome to take part.

The event goes from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, at the Postmans Ridge Hall.

Marburg Dance

For those looking for a dance of a different kind, head on over to the Marburg Show Hall from 7.30pm on Saturday.

The event will include lucky spot prizes, a raffle draw, and supper.

Call 0427 600 036 to find out more.

Helidon Trivia Night

Put your trivia talents to the test at the Helidon RSL on Saturday evening.

From 7pm to 10pm, compete in tables of six, with snacks and drinks available throughout the event.

Mitre 10 Opening

To commemorate their rebranding, Plainland Mitre 10 – formerly Plainland Hardware – is hosting a special event on Saturday morning.

There will be a jumping castle, petting zoo, and face painting for younger visitors and plenty of sales and discounts for adults.

Mulgowie Short Course

Round 2 of the Mulgowie Short Course is kicking off this weekend, with two days of intense heats.

Entry is free for spectators, with breakfast and lunch available for purchase.

The event is taking place at 153 Mulgowie Rd, Thornton, from 9am on February 29 until 3pm on March 1.

Camping options are available at the Mulgowie Recreational Grounds.