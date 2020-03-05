WHAT’S ON: 5 events happening this weekend

A book sale is one of several events happening this weekend.

ANOTHER busy weekend lies ahead, with a range of events and activities happening.

Glenore Grove Dance

It’s time again to get out your dancing shoes and head on down to the Glenore Grove Hall this Friday.

There’ll be prizes, supper, and of course plenty of great music.

The event kicks off from 7.30pm, call 5465 7795 to find out more.

Country music

After a week of preparation and performances, the Lockyer Valley Country Music Week is culminating in a massive show this Saturday.

The main show will include performances from Rosanne Ruddick, Maggie Stokes and Carl, Daryl Craft, Jimmy Strofield and Brendon Smoother.

Contact Dalray McCarthy on 5465 1284 or 0435 929 383 to find out more.

Dance social

Whether you’re an expert line dancer or looking to learn, this event is the perfect opportunity to have some fun with friends, or make some new ones.

From 1-3.30pm at the Gatton Shire Hall, there will be a workshop lesson, followed by a social dance from 7-11.30pm.

Find out more by calling Ellie on 0422 919 165, Theresa on 0466 881 220, or Bev at 0409 482 542.

High tea

On Sunday, the Lockyer/Brisbane Valley Branch of Leukaemia Foundation is holding a fundraiser high tea event.

In addition to the beautiful high tea set up, there will be raffles, and plenty of prizes to draw from.

The event is happening at 7 Beattie Rd, Glamorgan Vale, from 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

Call 5426 6236 to find out more.

Book Sale

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, book lovers of the Lockyer Valley can fill their shelves and show their support for the local community.

Di’s Emporium and Book Exchange is offering a massive sale on books, with all books going for a minimum of 50 cents, and a maximum of $7.

The store is located at 145 Patrick St, Laidley, right next door to the NAB.