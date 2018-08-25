World asks: ‘What’s in the safe?’

REVELATIONS that the publication The National Enquirer reportedly kept a safe containing secret documents outlining its deals with Donald Trump has ignited internet fury.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the safe is full of records of hush-money payments it handled to quash damaging stories as part of its relationship with Mr Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump and the Enquirer had deals dating back more than a decade, AP reports.

The detail comes on the heels of federal prosecutors reportedly granting immunity to David Pecker, the CEO of the tabloid magazine's parent company, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect the US President - a longtime friend.

The publication endorsed Mr Trump in the 2016 election - the first time it ever announced official support for a presidential candidate.

David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media. Picture: Marion Curtis/AP

According to AP, the top-secret contents of the mystery box were removed weeks before Mr Trump's inauguration, however it's unclear whether the information was simply moved to another location or destroyed.

The incriminating Trump records were reportedly stored alongside similar documents detailing catch-and-kill deals of various other celebrities.

While the contents of the safe - and its whereabouts - remains a mystery for now, Twitter has some thoughts.