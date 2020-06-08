What’s happening at the Fairways Park project

SLOW: Lockyer Valley Councillor Janice Holstein (centre) said progress on the much-anticipated Hatton Vale Park was stalled, waiting for federal funding. S

Progress on a sprawling new park for Hatton Vale has come to a standstill as the council awaits federal funding.

The Fairways Park project is earmarked for 14 hectares, with stage one incorporating a children’s playground, picnic areas and toilet amenities.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has applied for $1.8 million through the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund but is awaiting approval.

“We may have had a response by now but Covid has pushed a lot of things back,” said Cr Janice Holstein, who holds the infrastructure portfolio.

With detailed designs for stage one under way, Cr Holstein said earthworks could begin within months of funding coming through.

The cost would be split 50-50 between the federal government and council.

“We’re hopeful of getting the funding because it would be a huge boost,” she said.

“It’s clear we do need a park in that area and there’s nowhere for mums to take young children.”

Cr Holstein said Fairways Park stage one would cater to the region’s booming number of families and was easily accessible to nearby residents.

The remaining stages could be completed over ten years, with bushland nature trails, an athletic track and BMX tracks some possibilities.

Cr Holstein said stage one’s playground would be different from the region’s existing parks and break the current trend of brightly coloured plastic play equipment.

“We’re looking at a nature-based program – instead of plastic and metal, using for example logs and concrete pipes as tunnels; like when I was at school,” she said.

“It’s good for children’s learning and there are so many things you can incorporate that kids would love that would make it a fun place.

“There’s nothing wrong with a few cuts and scratches.”

Cr Holstein said the council was open to ideas from the community about how to progress stage one as “we don’t have anything hard and fast”.

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.