What’s happening around the region this weekend

Police food bank

The QPS Food Drive is once again under way, with many police stations operating as collection points, gathering donations on behalf of Foodbank Australia.

Check in with your local stations, and show your support for struggling farmers and graziers by contributing non-perishable food items to the cause.

Donations close on December 6.

Coominya Christmas Carnival

The holiday season is coming early to Coominya, with a community carnival set to take place in Railway Park this weekend.

There will be rides, music, face painters, balloons, snacks, raffles, and plenty more to keep visitors busy.

Come along and indulge in the opportunity to have a fun day out and explore some of this small but historic town.

The event takes place Saturday, November 16, from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Gatton Speedway Meet

Take a ride on one of the best tracks in Queensland at the Lockyer Valley Speedway Meet.

Gates open at 8.30am, with races running from 11am until 4pm for karts and classics, then 4.30pm until 10pm for large car classes.

The event takes place Saturday, November 16, 8:30am to 10pm, at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Mu rphy’s Creek Markets

Come along to the Murphy’s Creek Tavern this Saturday as the markets once again roll into town.

There’ll be a coffee van, barbecue, fruit & veg, honey, plants, woodwork, clothes, nic-nacs, face painting, and much more.

Stallholders new and old alike are welcome.

The markets will be open from 7am to 1pm.

Marburg Show Society Dance

Come along to the Marburg Show Hall from 7.30pm this Saturday for the

There will be plenty of song and dance, as well as lucky spot, raffle, and supper opportunities.

Country Music Shindig

Make your way down to the Glenore Grove Community Hall on Sunday, November 17, for the Glenore Grove Country Music Association’s latest event.

There’ll be a live band and walk-up artists, with afternoon tea, lucky door, and raffles.

Entry is $5, and all are welcome.

The event goes from 1pm to 5pm.

FrogID Week

The hunt is on for Australia’s missing frogs during the second annual FrogID Week.

This citizen science project invites residents to record the calls of their local frogs, to help scientists gain a greater understanding of frog numbers and population distributions.

People have until Sunday, November 17 to play their part.

Find out more at www.frogid.net.au.