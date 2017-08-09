Owners reveal Rusty's future

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Rusty's abrupt closure has led to much speculation online.

THE abrupt closure of one of the Warrego Highway's most well known service stations has set tongues wagging but it's been confirmed their doors won't be closed forever.

There has been much conjecture about the fate of Rusty's Oz Fuel online with theories ranging from it being acquired by BP to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale having had a hand in it.

But owner Ross McPhee said he'll definitely be re-opening the service station without BP branding.

"We're just going to refresh it, it was pretty old and broken down so we're going to bring it back to life," he said.

"We're trying to keep it in the old character but a bit modernised.

"It might be Shell branding actually, (it's) probably 95% confirmed.

"I think people will be happy with what we're going to do."

The renovations will involve only minor upgrades to the existing building and canopy, as more ambitious plans, including those for retail stores and restaurants have been shelved due to difficulties in getting state government approval.

"The long-term plan is up in the air, because of how difficult it is to achieve," said Mr McPhee.

"In fairness, the Lockyer Valley council and Ian Rickuss and everyone did want to make it happen and tried to help us but the zoning restricts what you can do."

Mr McPhee said he expects the upgrade to take about four months.

The redevelopment application was lodged in October last year with Lockyer Valley Regional Council approval granted for minor renovations in June this year.

A spokesperson from BP confirmed the Hatton Vale fuel station had not been bought by their company, nor were the new owners associated with the BP network.