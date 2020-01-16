What's on the big screen this week

IT MAY have had a sluggish start to the awards season, but the #MeToo drama Bombshell is sure to do well at the Aussie box office.

The film features Aussies Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie starring opposite actor and producer Charlize Theron as three journalists who take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

RELATED: Tarantino's blockbuster takes top gong

Woman's hilarious $11k game show fail

Speaking of Aussies, newcomer William Lodder stars opposite Richard Roxburgh in the locally produced teen go-karting drama Go!. Filmed in Busselton, WA, the underdog story is a little rough around the edges but has enough momentum to get over the finish line.

Also out this week is the Robert Downey Jr-helmed reboot of Doctor Dolittle and the long-awaited Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys for Life.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen:

Bombshell (M)

A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Why you should see it: One of Bombshell's strengths is the way it embraces complex allegiances - these are powerful women who aren't accustomed to thinking of themselves as "victims". Read the review.

Bad Boys for Life (TBA)

Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus.

Why you should see it: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for one more shoot-em-up adventure on the mean streets of Miami. Do they still have what it takes or are they starting to show their age?

Dolittle (TBA)

After losing his wife, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure.

Why you should see it: This family adventure film is entertaining enough thanks to a great voice cast, but they're let down by a mess of a script and an underwhelming leading man. Read the interview with stars John Cena and Craig Robinson.

Go! (PG)

When Jack moves to new town, he soon gets involved in the competitive world of go-kart racing. He's got natural talent but must learn to control his recklessness. To do that, he'll need the help of mysterious track owner Patrick (Richard Roxburgh).

Why you should see it: This adrenaline-fuelled underdog story is perfect for teens, with a cool retro aesthetic. Read the interview with director Owen Trevor.

Continuing

1917 (MA 15+)

Two young British soldiers, during the First World War, are given an impossible mission: deliver a message, deep in enemy territory, that will stop their own men, and Blake's own brother, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Why you should see it: This deeply personal, highly subjective depiction of war is grounded by strong, naturalistic performances. Read the review.

My Spy (PG)

A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to run surveillance on her family.

Why you should see it: Dave Bautista teams up with a precocious nine-year-old girl in this light and breezy reworking of a familiar set-up. Read the review.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (G)

When an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.

Why you should see it: This ET in sheep's clothing is an instant classic. Read the review.

The Gentlemen (MA 15+)

American expat Mickey Pearson has built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. But when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail attempts to steal his domain out from under him.

Why you should see it: This Cockney crime caper is a cracking return to form for director Guy Ritchie, but it should come with a warning. Read the review.

Little Women (G)

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Why you should see it: Director Greta Gerwig is the real star of this light-as-a-sponge adaptation of the 19th century classic, which is worthy of its trailblazing heroine. Read the review.

Spies in Disguise (PG)

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

Why you should see it: This family film is a bit of featherbrained fun for the summer holidays. Read the interview with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno.

Cats (G)

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

Why you should see it: This is the cinematic equivalent of a train wreck immediately adjacent to a car crash while a zeppelin explodes above. Read Leigh Paatsch's zero-star review.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG)

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

Why you should see it: It's game on from the get-go in this fast-paced action comedy. Read the review.

Jojo Rabbit (M)

A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Why you should see it: Kiwi director Taika Waititi throws out the rulebook with this one-of-a-kind satire. Read the review.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (M)

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Why you should see it: Saddled with the daunting task of bringing the official Skywalker Saga to a definitive close, The Rise of Skywalker will disappoint some fans. Read the review.