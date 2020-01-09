What's on the big screen this week

IF YOU'RE running out of ways to entertain the kids over the summer holidays, there are a few new family films worth checking out.

The latest Shaun the Sheep movie is a delight for young and old. From the team behind beloved stop-motion comedies Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, this new adventure is sure to become an instant classic. Find out why our reviewer gave it four stars.

RELATED: 46 movies to get excited about in 2020

Star's disastrous Indiana Jones audition

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista also continues his comedy streak in the espionage caper My Spy, which follows a down-on-his-luck CIA agent who's forced to team up with a girl to avoid blowing his cover.

And for the adults there's the acclaimed new war epic 1917, which follows the harrowing journey of two soldiers as they navigate enemy territory to warn their fellow diggers of a trap.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen:

1917 (MA 15+)

Two young British soldiers, during the First World War, are given an impossible mission: deliver a message, deep in enemy territory, that will stop their own men, and Blake's own brother, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Why you should see it: This deeply personal, highly subjective depiction of war is grounded by strong, naturalistic performances. Read the review.

My Spy (PG)

A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to run surveillance on her family.

Why you should see it: Dave Bautista teams up with a precocious nine-year-old girl in this light and breezy reworking of a familiar set-up. Read the review.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (G)

When an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.

Why you should see it: This ET in sheep's clothing is an instant classic. Read the review.

Continuing

The Gentlemen (MA 15+)

American expat Mickey Pearson has built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. But when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail attempts to steal his domain out from under him.

Why you should see it: This Cockney crime caper is a cracking return to form for director Guy Ritchie, but it should come with a warning. Read the review.

Little Women (G)

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Why you should see it: Director Greta Gerwig is the real star of this light-as-a-sponge adaptation of the 19th century classic, which is worthy of its trailblazing heroine. Read the review.

Spies in Disguise (PG)

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

Why you should see it: This family film is a bit of featherbrained fun for the summer holidays. Read the interview with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno.

Cats (G)

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

Why you should see it: This is the cinematic equivalent of a train wreck immediately adjacent to a car crash while a zeppelin explodes above. Read Leigh Paatsch's zero-star review.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG)

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

Why you should see it: It's game on from the get-go in this fast-paced action comedy. Read the review.

Jojo Rabbit (M)

A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Why you should see it: Kiwi director Taika Waititi throws out the rulebook with this one-of-a-kind satire. Read the review.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (M)

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Why you should see it: Saddled with the daunting task of bringing the official Skywalker Saga to a definitive close, The Rise of Skywalker will disappoint some fans. Read the review.