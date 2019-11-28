What's on the big screen this week

Frozen 2 has already broken records overseas, raking in $350m globally at the box office.

THE highly anticipated sequel to Frozen, Disney's surprise hit of 2013, was always going to be a box office hit.

And by largely sticking to its predecessor's winning formula, Frozen 2 doesn't buckle under the weight of expectation.

Delivering more catchy songs and a message of female empowerment, it's sure to be a summer blockbuster here in Australia.

Also out this week is the star-studded Agatha Christie reboot Knives Out. Boasting a large all-star cast, including our own Toni Collette, the whodunit follows Daniel Craig's detective Benoit - an American Poirot if you like - as he investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Why you should see it: It was always going to be hard to strike upon the same magic of the first film, but you fans will still flock to this sequel in droves. Read the review.

Knives Out (M)

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Why you should see it: This razor-sharp whodunit with a wonderfully eclectic cast, is like a 21st century reboot of Agatha Christie. Read the review.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG, limited release)

A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Why you should see it: Outstanding actors Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall do their best with a mediocre script.

Continuing

21 Bridges

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Why you should see it: This cop thriller pays homage to the classic films of the genre, building to a clever twist while not overcomplicating an action-packed cat and mouse game. Read the interview with Taylor Kitsch.

Judy & Punch (MA 15+)

In Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule.

Why you should see it: First-time director Mirrah Foulkes delivers a strong voice and vision in this dark and offbeat tale of redemption. Read the interview with Foulkes.

Official Secrets (MA 15+)

The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Why you should see it: A small act of courage has big knock-on effect in this earnest political thriller, based on real events. Read the interview with Keira Knightley.

Fisherman's Friends (M)

Ten fisherman from Cornwall are signed by Universal Records and achieve a top 10 hit with their debut album of sea shanties.

Why you should see it: This woolly jumper-wearing crowd pleaser, which thinks it's far more charming than it really is.

Two Heads Creek (MA 15+)

A timid butcher and his drama-queen twin sister quit the hostile confines of post-Brexit Britain and adventure to Australia in search of their birth mother, but the seemingly tolerant townsfolk are hiding a dark, meaty secret.

Why you should see it: This new Aussie-shot horror movie blends blood and comedy and is from the producers of Better Watch Out.

Charlie's Angels (M)

When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Why you should see it: These new angels may be athletic, but their wings struggle to carry the old ideas of the franchise. Read the review.

Ford V Ferrari (M)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Why you should see it: Matt Damon and Christian Bale are at the top of their game in this car drama that's not just for petrol heads. Read the review.

Last Christmas (PG)

Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Why you should see it: Christmas and George Michael the perfect combination in this festive romcom with a twist. Read the review.

Terminator: Dark Fate (MA 15+)

An augmented human and Sarah Connor must stop an advanced liquid Terminator, from hunting down a young girl, whose fate is critical to the human race.

Why you should see it: Arnie's back but Linda Hamilton and her all-female posse do all the heavy lifting in Terminator: Dark Fate. All the Terminator films reviewed and ranked.

Doctor Sleep (MA 15+)

Years following the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Why you should see it: This long-awaited sequel trades the full-on horror of its predecessor for something stranger and more haunting. Read the review.