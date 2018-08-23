What's on the big screen this week

JASON Statham's giant shark movie The Meg has taken a massive chomp out of the box office earnings in its opening weekend.

A handful of films enter the fray this week but are unlikely to pose much of a threat to the monster blockbuster.

Funny woman Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters) helms the adults-only Muppets comedy The Happytime Murders, while screen legends Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen steam things up in their rom com about a group of women who decide to read Fifty Shades of Grey as part of their book club.

Two Australian films also hit cinemas. The Jimmy Barnes biopic Working Class Boy gets a limited release before coming to TV screens later this year.

NRL star Jason Stevens' life story is also the basis for the sports drama Chasing Comets, which stars Home and Away alumni Dan Ewing and Isabel Lucas.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Happytime Murders (MA 15+)

When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begins to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of comedy gold to be mined in a bunch of raunchy, foul-mouthed puppets and this Melissa McCarthy-helmed film takes full advantage of the concept.

Book Club (M)

Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Why you should see it: This film's impressive cast of screen veterans helps to elevate an otherwise mediocre story and a film starring four women all over the age of 65 is something to celebrate.

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy (M)

Long before Cold Chisel, long before 'Barnsey', there was the true story of James Dixon Swan. This feature documentary on the early life of Australia's biggest rock star, Jimmy Barnes, is based on his memoir Working Class Boy.

Why you should see it: This biographical doco is getting a short run in cinemas before airing on Channel 7 later this year. Barnsey's life story is certainly a dramatic one worthy of the big-screen treatment.

Chasing Comets (PG)

Chase's dream to play in the NRL is falling by the wayside, just like his relationship to Brooke. At his lowest point, Chase takes a leap of faith to sort out his life. But living this out is a far greater challenge than he imagined, especially among team mates who won't let him give up his partying ways without a fight.

Why you should see it: NRL star Jason Stevens has recruited some of Australia's best acting talents to feature in his debut film, which tells his life story. Read the interview with Dan Ewing and Jason Stevens.

Slender Man (M)

A tall, thin, horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.

Why you should see it: This boogeyman story could have been scary, but instead it's just dull and wastes the talent of its two young leads.

Continuing

BlacKkKlansman (MA 15+)

Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.

Why you should see it: There's a greater and very timely purpose to Spike Lee's new film beyond just an entertaining deep cover detective story. Read the review.

The Darkest Minds (M)

A group of teens with powerful abilities, who have been labelled as a threat by their own government, rebel against the system to take back control of their own futures.

Why you should see it: This dystopian teen drama has an interesting premise but it doesn't exactly reinvent the genre, so you'll be left feeling like you've seen it all before in more famous franchises like The Hunger Games. Read the review.

The Meg

Expert rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer, against the wishes of his daughter Suyin, to save his crew - and the ocean itself - from a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Why you should see it: Action man Jason Statham takes on a giant, prehistoric shark. Need we say more? This film isn't going to win any Oscars but it is a ridiculous bit of CGI fun. Read about the Megalodon.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (MA 15+)

Two best friends embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.

Why you should see it: This is middle of the range as far as spy comedies go, but the charisma and quirkiness of Kate McKinnon adds to the appeal of this European romp. Read the interview with director Susanna Fogel.

On Chesil Beach (M)

Florence and Edward are a young couple in their early20s on their honeymoon, where they learn about the differences between them.

Why you should see it: Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle both give terrific performances in this intimate and nuanced drama. Read the review.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (M)

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team along with some familiar allies in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Why you should see it: Cruise gives his all in some truly awe-inspiring stunts. Fallout doesn't really deliver anything new to the franchise but it's still thrilling viewing. Read the review.

The Wife (M)

A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Why you should see it: This study of a corroded marriage is one of Glenn Close's best performances in years.