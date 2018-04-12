What's on the big screen this week

BARK AND BITE: A boy goes in search of his canine companion in Isle of Dogs.

FURRY friends big and small come out to play for the second week of the April school holidays.

Oscar-nominated director and 'king of quirk' Wes Anderson returns to stop-motion animation for the first time in nearly a decade with Isle of Dogs.

The dystopian Japanese tale of a boy who goes in search of his dog is some of Anderson's most detailed work yet.

Also out this week is the big-screen adaptation of the video game Rampage. Dwayne Johnson (teaming up for the third time with director Brad Peyton) and Naomie Harris star in the action film about a rogue experiment which turns a gorilla, wolf and crocodile into giant, city-destroying monsters.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Rampage (M)

Naomie Harris and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from Rampage. Supplied

When a rogue genetic experiment turns a gentle ape into a raging monster, primatologist Davis Okoye teams with a genetic engineer to secure an antidote.

Why you should see it: Big monsters, big building-smashing action and B-movie charm could make for a winning combination in this adaptation of the video game starring Dwayne Johnson.

Isle of Dogs (PG)

FRom left, Bill Murray as Boss, Koyu Rankin as Atari Kobayashi, Edward Norton as Rex, Bob Balaban as King and Jeff Goldblum as Duke in a scene from Isle of Dogs. Supplied

When the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog Spots.

Why you should see it: Director Wes Anderson has created one of his most quirky and finely detailed worlds yet in this wonderfully scrappy underdog tale. Read the review.

Truth or Dare (M)

Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale in a scene from Truth or Dare. Supplied

A harmless game of truth or dare among friends turns deadly when someone - or something - begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

Why you should see it: This horror film may be from the producer of Get Out but it's not nearly as inventive. But if you're after cheap scares and some dialogue that's so bad it may be good, then this is your movie.

Continuing

A Quiet Place (M)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in a scene from A Quiet Place. Jonny Cournoyer

A family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Why you should see it: Star and director John Krasinksi is in fine form in this nerve-jangling twist on an alien apocalypse in which barely a line of dialogue is spoken. Read the review.

Walking Out (M)

Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins in a scene from Walking Out. Supplied

An urban teenager journeys to Montana to hunt big game with his estranged father. Father and son struggle to connect, until a brutal encounter in the heart of the wilderness changes everything.

Why you should see it: Thanks to terrific performances by Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins this survival story is also beautiful and moving.

Blockers (MA 15+)

John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from Blockers. Quantrell D. Colbert

Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on Prom night.

Why you should see it: This raunchy comedy, the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, has some great messages about women amongst the rude gags. Read the review.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Storm Reid, Deric McCabe and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from A Wrinkle in Time. Atsushi Nishijima

Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light.

Why you should see it: This film is visually spectacular but while it's heart is in the right place, it's sometimes too ambitious for its own good. Read the review.

Ready Player One (M)

Tye Sheridan in a scene from the movie Ready Player One. Warner Bros. Pictures

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

Why you should see it: This homage to the '80s should please fans of the novel. Steven Spielberg's latest offering is an entertaining thrill ride. Read the review.

Early Man (PG)

Dug and Hognob in a scene from the movie Early Man. Supplied

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Why you should see it: This animated film, from the creators of Wallace and Gromit, is a charming tale of the underdog. Read the review.

Sherlock Gnomes (G)

A scene from the movie Sherlock Gnomes. Paramount Pictures

When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in the city with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. However, they soon discover that someone is kidnapping garden gnomes all over London.

Why you should see it: There are a few nice literary puns, but this film is not nearly as funny or charming as its predecessor.

Love, Simon (M)

Nick Robinson in a scene from the movie Love, Simon. Ben Rothstein

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for Simon it's complicated: no-one knows he's gay and he doesn't know who the anonymous classmate is that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, scary and life-changing.

Why you should see it: While this coming-of-age story won't change the world, it should change minds about what it means to be a gay teen. Read the review.

The Death of Stalin (MA 15+)

Simon Russell Beale and Jeffrey Tambor in a scene from The Death of Stalin. Supplied

This comedy follows the Soviet dictator's last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Why you should see it: This is historical/political farce is riotously funny, and boasts an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Friend and Jeffrey Tambor. Read the review.

Peter Rabbit (PG)

The character Peter (voiced by James Corden) in a scene from the movie Peter Rabbit. Sony Pictures

This new feature adaptation puts a new spin on Beatrix Potter's classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.

Why you should see it: Peter Rabbit is older but no wiser in this jaunty hybrid movie, set several years after the events in Potter's beloved storybooks. Read the review.

Pacific Rim Uprising (M)

John Boyega and Scott Eastwood in scene from Pacific Rim Uprising. Supplied

Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

Why you should see it: This sci-fi sequel delivers all of the epic robot-versus-monster battle scenes fans want but this fresh new cast aren't quite as engaging as the original cast. Read the interview with Scott Eastwood.